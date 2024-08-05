The last decade has given rise to a lot of talk about women in the workplace. There’s the negative: the ongoing salary gap, discrimination in the workplace, and the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles. But there is also a lot of good: more and more women are entering the workforce (especially in STEM careers), many companies are taking diversity seriously, and there are more positive female role models than ever before.

Scouring the web, you’ll find profiles of successful women that are crushing it in their respective industries (you’ll also find that in the pages that follow), multinational corporations that create a thriving space for women, and webinars and podcasts on achieving the elusive work/life balance. Women today want it all and I believe we’re closer to getting it than ever before.

The temperature of the playing field

Historically, the packaging and processing industries have been perceived as male-dominated, and like many industries, women are underrepresented in leadership roles. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift toward greater gender diversity and inclusivity in the boardroom and executive suites. Companies are recognizing the importance of diverse perspectives and experiences in driving innovation and decision-making.

“Creating more gender-diverse work environments that recognize diversity of perspective and ideas is important for sustaining a competitive edge,” said Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor. Andersen, who is also PMMI’s first female Chairperson, emphasized that this is especially true related to improved processes and new product development.

According to the annual Women in The Workplace study1 from LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company, while women across the corporate pipeline—and especially women of color—remain underrepresented, there is a growing bright spot in senior leadership. Since 2015, the number of women in the C-suite has increased from 17 to 28%, and the representation of women at the VP and SVP levels has also improved significantly.

Globally, men still make up a larger percentage of the labor force. The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that 47% of women are in the labor force worldwide compared to 72% of men, but women are making their presence known. Women bring unique perspectives, problem-solving skills, and creativity to the packaging and processing space. And we’re not shying away from STEM occupations.

In fact, the NSF (National Science Foundation) reports that while men make up a greater share of the STEM workforce, the share of women in these positions is increasing at a faster rate than men. The number of women re-entering the labor force since a drop off during the COVID pandemic is also on the rise. And we’re not stopping there. Women’s ambition is at an all-time high, perhaps thanks to the women-empowerment themes as of late (including the Barbie movie that, according to Statista, is the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman).2

LeanIn.Org reports that young women are especially ambitious: nine in 10 women ages 30 and under want to be promoted to the next level, and 75% aspire to become senior leaders. Ninety-six percent of women of color say that their career is important to them, and 88% want to be promoted to the next level.

With this resurgence into the labor force, these ambitious women are advocating for more opportunities, pay equality, and a better work/life balance for everybody. Companies that create a better environment for all genders to achieve a better work/life balance are paving the way for more women to enter the workforce and move right on up once they’re there.

Why it’s so important

Whether its designing sustainable packaging solutions, optimizing production workflows, or implementing advanced automation systems, women play a pivotal role in driving continuous improvement and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in packaging and processing.

Innovation thrives in environments that embrace diversity and foster collaboration. By promoting gender equality and creating opportunities for women to contribute their ideas and expertise, companies can unlock new avenues for growth and competitiveness in the rapidly evolving marketplace.

According to the International Labour Organization, it is beneficial for the global economy as a whole to close the gender gaps in the labor force. And that’s essentially done by focusing on these four areas:

1. Achieving equal pay

2. Tackling occupational segregation

3. Eliminating gender discrimination

4. Promoting a work/life balance

Part of achieving these things above may mean new policies, but a big first step is simply awareness and recognition of these issues. Luckily, there are some companies that have taken action to create a better environment for women to succeed.

Embracing diversity unlocks new opportunities

While inequalities persist, it’s important to give recognition where recognition is due. Late last year, Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista and ranked the World’s Top Companies for Women in 20233. You can read more about how this list was formed here, but essentially 70,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries were surveyed, asking if they would recommend their employer to friends or family. They were also asked to rate the corporation on both general workplace practices and gender-specific issues including gender pay equity, the management of employee discrimination cases, and whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement.

They were also asked to rate other companies within their respective industries, and to evaluate the organizations based on their public image. Eligible companies were then assessed on the percentage of women in leadership positions.

You can read the full list here. It was encouraging to see so many CPG names and packaging suppliers on the list, such companies as The Estee Lauder Companies, AptarGroup, L’Oreal, Unilever, Coca-Cola, General Mills, and The Hershey Company, to name a few.

Through resources like global studies, company rankings, and women-driven groups, more awareness can be created to spur more companies to take equality in the workplace seriously.

The PPWLN cocktail reception at PACK EXPO East brought together over 100 women from supplier companies, consulting firms, independent contractors, and various CPG brands.As women continue to make their mark in the packaging and manufacturing industry, mentorship and talent development programs play a crucial role in fostering career advancement and leadership opportunities. Experienced female professionals serve as mentors and role models, offering guidance, support, and invaluable insights to aspiring women entering the field. Then through networks like the Women in Packaging & Processing Leadership Network4, an environment is fostered for women to be recognized, celebrated, and hopefully, empowered.

“The number of women in packaging has increased in the last decade thanks in part to the effort of non-profit organizations and educational institutions that are committed to attracting more women and reducing the gender gap,” said Andersen. “The needle is being positively moved through efforts to encourage girls at a young age to pursue careers in STEM fields, which is critical to our industry, and by changing the perception that women have about careers in manufacturing.”

More about the PPWLN

You know the adage, “a rising tide lifts all boats”— that seems to be a good motto for women in the packaging and processing fields thanks to The Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN). PPWLN serves to recruit, retain, and advance women's careers in packaging and processing. The network does this through online and in-person events, information sharing, and networking. Want to get involved? Join the PPWLN group on LinkedIn5 to connect with peers and learn about upcoming events.

Speaking of events, many of you joined us for a cocktail reception at PACK EXPO East in March. The event brought together over 100 women from supplier companies, consulting firms, independent contractors, and various CPG brands, as well as startups. These women socialized, networked, and enjoyed a casual event built around connections. Through these events, and the Linkedin page, PPWLN aims to create a strong women-centered network in the packaging and processing industries.

Did you happen to attend last year’s PPWLN breakfast at PACK EXPO Las Vegas? If you did, you know it was standing room only to hear from the talented Manjit Minhas, co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries.

Minhas shared how she thrives in a male-dominated industry and how she, at just 19, co-founded Minhas Breweries, and became the world's youngest brewery owner. Today, it is the 10th largest brewery in North America. Her talk was inspiring, awe-provoking, and darn-right impressive. If you missed it, you can watch her presentation6 from PACK EXPO Las Vegas and hear her tips for success on salary negotiation, mentorship, and other workplace issues. And listen in to her follow-up podcast7 about empowering women in the workplace, as well as other podcasts about salary negations8, networking9, and navigating a male-dominated field10.

This year’s breakfast in Chicago at PACK EXPO International promises to be just as inspiring! Join us on Tuesday morning, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. to hear from Lisa Sun, founder & CEO of retail brand and lifestyle company GRAVITAS. Sun will blend her personal story, experiences from her data-driven insights from 11 years at McKinsey & Company, and the story of the launch of GRAVITAS to showcase the power of confidence, innovation, and a strong vision. All women who are registered for PACK EXPO are invited to attend the annual breakfast and program. While the program is free, space is limited so reservations are required.11

You’ll also be able to learn more about the PPWLN and its initiatives. Have you heard of the PPWLN scholarship? It was established to support women’s careers in the packaging and processing industry. This $5,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a female student at a North American college or university looking to pursue a career in packaging or processing. (10% of every profile sold in this publication was donated to the PPWLN scholarship fund.)

Brand new to the network is SheLeads: Navigating Leadership for Women, a new interactive learning course for women leaders.Brand new to the network is SheLeads: Navigating Leadership for Women12, a new interactive learning course for women leaders. This course was designed for women leaders from manufacturing organizations to deepen their self-awareness and leadership skills to help them lead more effectively.

A key facet of the program is creating a safe space for these leaders to seek support and share ideas with colleagues who also experience the challenges of leading effectively in a primarily male-dominated work environment.

The course will create an experience in which the participants can explore leadership content, benefit from tools to enhance their self-awareness, and engage in relevant and rejuvenating conversations that support them in their journey to step up most confidently and effectively as leaders in their organizations.

Scan for the resources and sources mentioned throughout this article: Scan the QR code for access to all of the resources mentioned in this article.

Meet the women

The packaging and processing industries are essential to the global economy, and women play a vital role in leading the way.

Each of the women profiled here comes from a different walk of life and has a wide range of experiences. Some are engineers, scientists, and technologists who are developing new packaging materials and food processing methods. Some are entrepreneurs and executives who are leading big, growing businesses. Others are operational experts, focused on making packaging and processing as safe, efficient, and productive as possible. And still others are specialists, dedicated to advancing the cause of sustainability.

Whatever their background, career path or job role, these women are making a real difference through their hard work and dedication. Each one is doing her part to create a thriving industry, and helping to create a more sustainable future. And each shares her advice, insights, and experience in the pages that follow with the goal of helping to advance the role of women in the industry.

The experience of women in packaging and processing may be marked by challenges and discrimination, but also by resilience and determination. Despite the obstacles, women have made significant strides and become leaders in the industry. With the support of organizations like theirs and continued efforts to promote gender equality by the community at large, women in the industry will continue to break down barriers and succeed.

Significant challenges remain, but as the 11 profiles on the following pages show, there are many inspiring examples of success. These are just a few of the many women who are making a difference in the packaging and processing industries.

We hope that you will read their stories, linked below, and be inspired by their work.

Patty Andersen, Delkor

Emily Winston, Boichik Bagels

Kim Sheehy, Mars

Kerri Clark, KIND

Tracie Wilson, McCormick

Colleen Hutter, Merck

Diane Davis, Sargento

Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq., Catalynt Solutions

Nancy Colbert MacDougall, Colbert Packaging

Allison Wagner, Morrison

Kelley Stacy, SMC



