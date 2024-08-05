Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor

Patty Andersen is PMMI's first female chairperson. Learn more about her career and her advice for those in the industry.

Delkor Systems, Inc.
Aug 5, 2024
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor.
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor.

What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor. I’ve been in a senior leadership position at Delkor for nearly twenty years, primarily focusing on Human Resources, Employee Training and Strategic Planning. After Market Services includes a number of independent departments of which I am responsible for two: Technical Publications and Packaging Materials (e.g. manufacturing consumables).

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

My husband worked for the founder of Delkor beginning in the late 1980s and he and I purchased the company in 1999. We started with just 10 employees. At that time the use of robotics for making picking and packing tasks easier was still in its infancy, but it was clear that end-to-end packaging solutions would soon be a manufacturing gamechanger. The entrepreneurial challenge of bringing creative packaging automation systems to the marketplace to grow our business was an exciting proposition. It meant we’d have to hire top talent and build a team that could achieve the desired business goals. That was a journey I was eager to participate in at Delkor so I left the full-time job I had at the time to focus on this new venture.    

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry? 

Early on in my career I learned that women often have to work much harder to prove their commitment and intelligence, and it can be a lonely existence. Fast forward to 2024 and you see that women now hold 26% of leadership positions in the manufacturing industry, while making up almost one third of the workforce. There continues to be a sizable underrepresentation of women in the industry which has contributed to certain bias and stereotypes. Creating more gender-diverse work environments that recognize diversity of perspective and ideas is important for sustaining a competitive edge and it is especially true related to improved processes and new product development consumer insights. My advice is to follow your passion and look for opportunities to be surrounded by a community of women who can mentor and support you. While progress has been made, careers in male-dominated industries can still be challenging to navigate.        

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career? 

Don’t think you have to be the smartest person in the room. Your job in a leadership/C-suite position is to guide and direct traffic by working through other people who are often much more of a subject matter expert in the topic area on the table than you are. Be an open minded, inquisitive, and active and engaged listener; do not prematurely decide what the other person means by what is being said. Ask open ended follow up questions.  

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

My Grandfather was an inspiration to me during my youth. I was born the day after his birthday and was the first and only granddaughter for many years. He told me that women are always late, but when you do make your entrance make sure you are confident and make a splash that others remember. My grandfather believed I could attain whatever I set my sights on if I was willing to work hard, push through the hard times and never give up. That sentiment has served me well over the years. 

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position. What does a typical work day look like in your role?  

Our Human Resources Department has a big voice at the table when it comes to creating a work culture that engages employees, is collaborative and performance driven, focuses on employee safety and on-the-job training, and is respectful and inclusive. My job is to ensure we find, attract, develop, and retain the best talent. If people believe in the company they work for, they will pour their heart into it to make it better. Most days I allocate time to track milestone gates and the impact of continuous improvement strategic initiatives currently underway.    

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing? Focus on results

rather than activities because many initiatives are stalled for a wide variety of reasons. Don’t allow yourself to be discouraged by the speed of career progression. Seek out opportunities to demonstrate leadership, even if it is not listed in the job title. Be optimistic and stay positive as it doesn’t go unnoticed by others. Don’t be frightened by challenges; oftentimes that is the opportunity to display your leadership skills and ability to inspire others to achieve a vision.

Have you seen more women in the packaging industry in the last decade?

The number of women in packaging has increased in the last decade thanks in part to the effort of non-profit organizations and educational institutions that are committed to attracting more women and reducing the gender gap. The needle is being positively moved through efforts to encourage girls at a young age to pursue careers in STEM fields, which is critical to our industry, and by changing the perception that women have about careers in manufacturing. Positions in Engineering, for example,  have traditionally been male dominated but are increasingly occupied by women. Many companies in our industry have invested in high tech state-of-the-art facilities that are paired with career paths which are meaningful, allow for significant career growth and compensation progression and work to promote female talent. PMMI has also had a positive influence on women entering the packaging and processing industry. PPWLN group information-sharing and networking events, its quarterly learning circle webinar series and the newest offering, SheLeads:Navigating Leadership for Women, are invaluable resources for enhancing female leadership in the workplace and providing access to C-suite role models.     

In leadership positions?

We’re gradually seeing more women in management positions in packaging and processing, but progress is slow and women continue to be underrepresented at the senior leadership level. Promotion velocity still pales in comparison to our male counterparts and female talent is often dogged by lingering gender biases in terms of exposure to opportunities and simply recognizing packaging as a viable career path.  

 

 

Workforce
Workforce
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor
