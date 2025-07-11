Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Cadbury Incorporates Recycled Plastic in Packaging, Kimberly-Clark Launches Free Recycling Program, and Greiner Packaging Automates Line for rPET Vials

See a few examples of packaging that uses recycled materials from Cadbury, Kimberly-Clark, and Greiner Packaging from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Jul 11, 2025
The updated packaging is expected to replace around 600 tons of virgin plastic annually.
These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Cadbury's Sharing Bars Now Wrapped in 80% Recycled Plastic 

Cadbury, owned by Mondelēz International, has begun implementing packaging for its sharing bar range that incorporates 80% certified recycled plastic. This update applies to products including Dairy Milk, Fruit & Nut, and Dairy Milk Caramel, with the initiative encompassing approximately 300 million bars per year. The packaging uses a mass balance allocation method, meaning recycled content is attributed across the supply chain rather than guaranteed in each individual wrapper. The recycled material is produced through advanced recycling technologies that process post-consumer plastic waste into food-grade, flexible plastic suitable for packaging applications. This change is expected to replace around 600 tons of virgin plastic annually, comparable to the weight of 4 fully loaded Boeing 737 aircraft. It marks the highest proportion of recycled content used in the brand’s packaging to date. The shift reflects an effort to support plastic circularity and reduce dependence on fossil-based materials without altering product quality or consumer experience. Select sharing bars are already available on shelves in the new packaging, with full implementation across the UK and Ireland targeted by the end of 2025. 

This initiative aims to divert a portion of the estimated 80 million tons of packaging waste generated annually in the U.S., which less than half is currently recycled, away from landfill and incineration.

