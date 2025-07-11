Cadbury Incorporates Recycled Plastic in Packaging, Kimberly-Clark Launches Free Recycling Program, and Greiner Packaging Automates Line for rPET Vials

Cadbury , owned by Mondelēz International , has begun implementing packaging for its sharing bar range that incorporates 80% certified recycled plastic. This update applies to products including Dairy Milk, Fruit & Nut, and Dairy Milk Caramel, with the initiative encompassing approximately 300 million bars per year. The packaging uses a mass balance allocation method, meaning recycled content is attributed across the supply chain rather than guaranteed in each individual wrapper. The recycled material is produced through advanced recycling technologies that process post-consumer plastic waste into food-grade, flexible plastic suitable for packaging applications. This change is expected to replace around 600 tons of virgin plastic annually, comparable to the weight of 4 fully loaded Boeing 737 aircraft. It marks the highest proportion of recycled content used in the brand’s packaging to date. The shift reflects an effort to support plastic circularity and reduce dependence on fossil-based materials without altering product quality or consumer experience. Select sharing bars are already available on shelves in the new packaging, with full implementation across the UK and Ireland targeted by the end of 2025.

Kimberly-Clark’s Free Recycling Scheme Launched for Baby and Hygiene Product Packaging

Kimberly-Clark’s baby care brand Huggies has launched a free recycling program in the United States through a partnership with recycling specialist TerraCycle. The initiative enables individuals, schools, and community groups to recycle the outer plastic packaging of various personal care products. It forms part of a broader sustainability goal from Kimberly- Clark to achieve fully circular packaging by 2025. The scheme covers packaging not only from Huggies products but also from other Kimberly- Clark brands including Pull-Ups, Goodnites, U by Kotex, Depend, Poise, Scott, Cottonelle, and Viva. To participate, users register online via TerraCycle’s platform, download a pre-paid shipping label, and send in the used packaging. The collected materials are then cleaned, shredded, and processed into raw materials for the manufacturing of new items. This initiative aims to divert a small portion of the estimated 80 million tons of packaging waste generated annually in the U.S., of which less than half is currently recycled, away from landfill and incineration. The program particularly targets waste generated by baby and personal hygiene products, which contribute significantly to plastic waste. TerraCycle, which runs over 550 free recycling schemes globally and partners with more than 300 companies, reports it has recycled over 8.5 billion items to date.

Greiner Packaging Automates rPET Vial Packaging Line

Greiner Packaging has partnered with Orthomol to develop a fully automated production line for vials made from recycled PET (rPET), designed specifically for nutritional supplement packaging. The vials are produced using EFSA-compliant, food-grade mechanical recyclate and are compatible with formulations containing high fat content. They are characterized by high transparency and low oxygen permeability, aligning with the functional requirements of sensitive liquid products. The packaging innovation supports Orthomol’s shift toward more sustainable materials while maintaining product protection and presentation standards. The production system, developed exclusively for Orthomol, integrates a laminar flow setup to reduce contamination risk and features 18 high-resolution cameras for real-time inspection of each vial. These cameras assess geometry, color, and inclusions to ensure consistent quality across the output. The use of rPET in the vials contributes to reducing reliance on virgin plastics and supports a circular packaging model. Greiner and Orthomol aim to transition to 100% rPET vial usage over time, positioning the development as part of a broader strategy to lower the environmental impact of healthcare and supplement packaging.

