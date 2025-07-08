Starbucks' Mineral-coated Paper Cup, Amazon Announces Automated Packaging System, and PepsiCo Introduces Paper-based Alternative to Plastic Chip Bag

Starbucks has begun rolling out paperboard to-go cups for hot drinks across ten European countries, replacing traditional polyethylene (PE) barrier coatings with a mineral-based alternative made from silicon dioxide. The switch aims to improve recyclability and reduce the environmental impact of disposable drinkware, which has historically been difficult to process due to the combination of plastic and paper layers. The cups are currently being introduced in countries including Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria, with launches planned later this year in the UK and Ireland. Starbucks has not disclosed the volume of cups expected to be used under this new format. Manufacturing is handled by Transcend Packaging at its facility in Wales, while the barrier coating is supplied by Qwarzo, based in Italy. The paperboard substrate is provided by Metsä Board, a Finnish producer known for its lightweight, high-quality fibre materials. The silicon dioxide coating is applied to both the inner surface of the cup and the matching lid, offering liquid resistance without relying on petroleum-based plastics. The innovation addresses a challenge in paper cup recycling.

Amazon Introduces Packaging to Cut Material Use and Improve Logistics

Amazon has announced the rollout of automated packaging systems across Europe designed to produce custom-fit boxes and paper envelopes in real time, aiming to reduce waste and improve logistical efficiency. The initiative is being implemented in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain by the end of 2025, with plans to expand to other European countries by 2027. The technology integrates automation, machine learning, and precision engineering to measure items to the millimeter and produce packaging tailored to each shipment, including automatically applied labels. This approach is expected to minimize the use of excess materials and maximize space efficiency during transportation, potentially reducing the number of delivery vehicles required. The innovation includes the development of recyclable, weather-resistant paper pouches created using heat-sealing techniques, replacing previous plastic bag systems. These custom paper bags are up to 90% lighter than cardboard boxes and save an average of more than 26 grams of material per shipment. In some cases, the technology enables direct shipping in the product’s original packaging, eliminating secondary packaging altogether. These measures build on previous sustainability efforts, which have already resulted in a 43% reduction in packaging weight per shipment since 2015 and over 3 million tons of material saved. According to released data, approximately half of deliveries in Europe now occur without the use of additional boxes.

ThePackHub

PepsiCo's Snack Box Offers Paper-based Alternative to Chip Packaging

PepsiCo has introduced a packaging format in the Netherlands for its Lay’s crisps brand called the Snack Box, aimed at offering a paper-based alternative to the traditional flexible plastic chip bag. The design features a rigid structure with a wide opening and a resealable top, enhancing convenience for consumers. According to PepsiCo, the packaging is compatible with paper recycling systems and has been tested according to the CEPI protocol, a European standard used in the paper industry. The outer structure is made primarily of cardboard, while the inner seal must be disposed of with residual waste. This hybrid format is part of PepsiCo’s broader strategy to diversify its packaging portfolio and provide more sustainable options. The snack box is positioned as an additional offering alongside existing plastic bags and is currently being trialled in the Dutch market. While visually distinct and functionally different from conventional bags, the packaging continues to be assessed for its performance within existing recycling infrastructure. The use of paperboard aligns with wider industry efforts to transition away from plastics in food packaging where possible, though technical specifications regarding the material composition and recyclability have not been fully disclosed. The Snack Box exemplifies an emerging trend of integrating paper-based materials into rigid packaging formats for snacks and other dry food products.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.