Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. CEO & Owner, Catalynt.

What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. CEO & Owner (Total 6 years as CEO, and 12 years at Catalynt). I joined the company in 2012 as General Counsel and quickly moved from General Manager to President to CEO and Owner.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male dominated industry?

Sometimes, a person's full potential and capabilities are underestimated simply because of their gender. To overcome this, we must create welcoming environments where women can thrive. I live by this principle by actively mentoring and supporting other women, helping them climb the ladder behind me. We must be our own fiercest advocates, seizing the tremendous opportunities available for women to excel and lead in the chemical industry or any field. Frankly, the rules are different for women. We DO have to work harder, we cannot act the “same” as men, and we DO have to make different sacrifices. Knowing this and acting accordingly is key to my personal sanity and helps me live with a sense of acceptance of the way things are. That does not mean I don’t do all I can to help make a change. It just means I place a high value on my inner peace. With my own sanity intact, I then roll up my sleeves and get to work pulling women along with me.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?

As leaders, we have three crucial responsibilities: to know ourselves, handle ourselves, and lead and transform others.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

I stand on the shoulders of countless people who helped me along. But a man named Craig always comes to the front of my mind. I grew up in poverty and used student loans and grants for my entire college education. I also worked my a*s off. When I was accepted to law school, I was elated. But a few weeks before law school started, I learned I needed a private loan to cover the remaining costs of my education. No one in my family could co-sign on that loan for me. And I was to be a full time first year law student without a job. Not a great credit candidate. A friend of mine’s dad, Craig, said he started life similarly situated. And he said he would co-sign on my law school loans. That act changed the entire course of my life.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing?

We need to bring more women at every level of the workforce into the fold, and we need to be visible and present. I would tell other women to honor their gut instincts, and to be open about them. I think one of the primary gifts women leaders have is our ability to move intuitively. This is an asset, and I believe that women-led companies benefit tremendously from this. We shouldn’t hide it - I am open about my intuitive side. It’s one of my greatest gifts.