Kimberly Sheehy, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Program Manager, Packaging, Mars Wrigley

Kimberly Sheehy shares some of the challenges of working in a male-dominated industry, and how she rose above them.

Mars Inc.
Aug 5, 2024
Kimberly Sheehy, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Program Manager, Packaging, Mars Wrigley.
What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role? 

Kimberly Sheehy, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Program Manager, Packaging, Mars Wrigley. I recently joined Mars in the spring, but have been working in the food packaging regulatory space for about 10 years. 

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it? 

I actually kind of stumbled into it. After obtaining my Master’s in biochemistry, I worked in a research laboratory and quickly realized that it was not my passion. I took a leap in joining a Chemical Safety and Food Contact Regulatory consulting group and appreciated that I could use my chemistry background to follow a different path. The complexity and evolution of the regulations provides diverse challenges that allow me to continuously learn. 

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry?  

As a woman who enjoys a fun, feminine personal style, I felt I had to tone myself down in order to be seen as serious and professional. Based on stereotypes and personal experience, I had believed that my femininity and credibility were mutually exclusive. As I gained more experience in my field, I also gained the confidence to appear as my authentic self. 

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?  

Effective communication skills that allow you to tailor your communication style based on the outcome you are aiming for and your target audience. This has been a critical skill throughout the various stages of my career and I continue to refine it every day. 

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you? 

When I first started in the packaging regulatory field, I had the privilege of learning from Huqiu Zhang. She treated me with a level of respect I was not used to receiving and always trusted me to do more than I thought I was capable of. I learned so much from her vast technical expertise, but perhaps more impactful, are the skills I gained from watching her lead with integrity, confidence, and kindness.   

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role? 

Working in regulatory at a CPG company, the primary responsibility is evaluating supplier information to verify regulatory compliance and safety for the intended use of the packaging. I also monitor for regulatory changes and assess how they could impact the company; identify potential chemicals of concern and conduct risk assessment; and consult the business on recommended actions to mitigate risk. 

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing?  

I would stress the importance of appearing confident in your knowledge and abilities, even if you don’t necessarily feel it. I think a lot of women downplay their talents because society has taught us to be modest and then we end up believing it. Instead, I advise women to take up space, make noise, and showcase your skills! 

