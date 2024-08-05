What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

Emily Winston, Founder & CEO, Boichik Bagels. Pop-up launched 2017, retail opened 2019.

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

I wanted to start selling our bagels wholesale, and clearly they needed to get packaged!

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry?

It seems that people don’t expect women to have ambitious plans. It’s fun to surprise them.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career?

Becoming much more decisive, and less of a perfectionist.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

I’m lucky to have met Cheryl Lew, who has been in the bakery business for decades and a wealth of experience and contacts in the Bay Area. We hit it off right away while my first store was under construction and she’s been an enormous help since.

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?

Well, there’s a lot of email, but there’s also nonstop problem solving with product and equipment. There’s designing new stores, graphics and marketing materials, picking equipment, making financial and other strategic decisions, and meeting with all sorts of people.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing?

Don’t be afraid to think big!