Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Emily Winston, Founder & CEO, Boichik Bagels

Emily Winston shares how she started her bagel business and offers advice for young women.

Aug 5, 2024
Emily Winston, Founder & CEO, Boichik Bagels.
Emily Winston, Founder & CEO, Boichik Bagels.

What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

Emily Winston, Founder & CEO, Boichik Bagels. Pop-up launched 2017, retail opened 2019.

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

I wanted to start selling our bagels wholesale, and clearly they needed to get packaged!

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry? 

It seems that people don’t expect women to have ambitious plans. It’s fun to surprise them.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career? 

Becoming much more decisive, and less of a perfectionist.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

I’m lucky to have met Cheryl Lew, who has been in the bakery business for decades and a wealth of experience and contacts in the Bay Area. We hit it off right away while my first store was under construction and she’s been an enormous help since.

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?

Well, there’s a lot of email, but there’s also nonstop problem solving with product and equipment. There’s designing new stores, graphics and marketing materials, picking equipment, making financial and other strategic decisions, and meeting with all sorts of people. 

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing? 

Don’t be afraid to think big!  

Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging and processing industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging & Processing supplement.

Related Stories
Colleen Hutter, Executive Director of Packaging Technical Operations, Merck & Co.
Home
Colleen Hutter, Executive Director of Packaging Technical Operations, Merck & Co.
Kimberly Sheehy, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Program Manager, Packaging, Mars Wrigley.
Home
Kimberly Sheehy, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Program Manager, Packaging, Mars Wrigley
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
Home
How Today’s Technology Can Enhance Training
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Su24 Wip Cover
Workforce
Special Report: Empowering Women in Packaging & Processing: Breaking Barriers & Driving Innovation
In exclusive interviews with Packaging World, these leading women in packaging and processing share advice, insights, and experience to help advance the role of women in the industry.
The advent of advanced recycling technologies has opened up the potential for abundant new sources of PCR plastic.
Recycling
Global Brands Experiment with Advanced Recycled Materials
McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados' new primary bags and burger wrappers are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.
Bio-based
McDonald's, Blue Skies, and Maison Matine Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand.
Consumer packaged goods
Investment Announcements in Mexico Poised to Boost Packaging Machinery Demand
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
2 22 2023 024
All-Electric Label Applicator
Diagraph's LA150 is a servo-controlled system that delivers precise, high-speed labeling and meets easy integration for enhanced production efficiency.
Push-Type Palletizer
Automatic Case Sealer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in packaging & processing 2024
Women in packaging & processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »