Diane Davis, VP of Engineering, Sargento

Diane Davis shares how she overcame challenges in a male-dominated industry, what she loves about manufacturing, and advice for other women in the industry.

Sargento Foods
Aug 5, 2024
Diane Davis, VP of Engineering, Sargento.
What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role?

Diane Davis, VP of Engineering at Sargento for 5.5 yrs. We design building and equipment to produce and package food. BS & MS in Mechanical Engineering

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it?

I was blessed to join the Sargento family. I like to be learning new things and seeing if there are more efficient ways to accomplish success. It’s fascinating to see the heavily automated equipment enabling people to produce more with less work.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry? 

Definitely the exclusion from team building events, social networking opportunities, and really a lack of understanding of the strengths I bring to a team. I have different approaches as a woman, neither better or worse, just different. This is a great life lesson I learned and have applied in many aspects of my life. Others have different perspectives and seeking to understand and include someone is a very powerful value.

What has been the most important skill you’ve developed as you advanced your career? 

Remembering that mistakes and failures will happen…you need to learn from those situations. Self reflection, emotional intelligence, empathy, and servant leadership are all critical. There is almost nothing you can accomplish by yourself, so team work and social networks can make or break a project.

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you?

So many people! My parents who never placed limitation on me and always encouraged me to be creative, compassionate, and love science and problem solving. There have been many mentors throughout my career who I learned from and combined different values and leadership into my own for what worked for me.

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical work day look like in your role?

One of the things I love about engineering and manufacturing is that it is a combination between problem solving and puzzles. I love finding solutions and creative ways of doing task or overcoming challenges. It bring a lot of self satisfaction knowing I’m helping others and providing service.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing? 

Don’t underestimate your ability! Be bold and have courage! Know yourself and what you like and don’t like. Don’t give up or let anyone else judge you or your abilities. Be true to yourself and your values.

Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging and processing industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging & Processing supplement.

Su24 Wip Cover
Workforce
Special Report: Empowering Women in Packaging & Processing: Breaking Barriers & Driving Innovation
In exclusive interviews with Packaging World, these leading women in packaging and processing share advice, insights, and experience to help advance the role of women in the industry.
The advent of advanced recycling technologies has opened up the potential for abundant new sources of PCR plastic.
Recycling
Global Brands Experiment with Advanced Recycled Materials
McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados' new primary bags and burger wrappers are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.
Bio-based
McDonald's, Blue Skies, and Maison Matine Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand.
Consumer packaged goods
Investment Announcements in Mexico Poised to Boost Packaging Machinery Demand
