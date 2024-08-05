Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Nancy Colbert MacDougall, CEO, Colbert Packaging

Nancy Colbert MacDougall shares her experiences, her inspiration in the industry, and what a typical workday looks like.

Colbert Packaging Corp.
Aug 5, 2024
Nancy Colbert MacDougall, CEO, Colbert Packaging.
Nancy Colbert MacDougall, CEO, Colbert Packaging.

What is your name and position? How long have you been in this role? 

Nancy Colbert MacDougall, CEO, Colbert Packaging. I assumed the position of CEO in 2018, after serving as Board Chairman throughout the prior decade. 

How did you get into the packaging/processing industry and what attracted you to it? 

After earning my bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in 1975, I joined Colbert Packaging, learning the business from the ground up. Working as an estimator for the first six years enabled me to understand the intricacies, variables, and complexities involved in packaging production. I then went on to serve as the assistant to the Chairman, my father, Charles (Bud) Colbert. This afforded me a valuable opportunity to learn all aspects of the business of running a packaging converting company. For 20 years, alongside my dad, I absorbed all the knowledge and experience I could - learning from the best - a true pioneer in the business.  

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a female in a male-dominated industry? 

I never felt I was challenged by being a female surrounded by male colleagues. I simply don’t look at the issue through that lens. At Colbert, we have always had strong, capable, and intelligent women working within our company. I do feel that, as women, it is imperative we make our voices heard, and bring value to the company and our customers every day. I believe this applies to everyone - regardless of gender. When one earns the respect of ones’ colleagues by demonstrating excellence, the challenges are minimal. 

Has there been a person in your life who has inspired or mentored you? How has that impacted you? 

My primary inspiration was my dad. From the time I was young, he demonstrated what it looks like to build and run a great business. His mentorship and influence are woven into the fabric of who we are as an organization. I am grateful for this legacy and the opportunity it provided me, and all of our employees - past, present, and future. 

For young professionals looking at future career paths, describe your position - what does a typical workday look like in your role? 

Given our relatively small size as a company, I have the privilege of wearing many hats as CEO. I enjoy overseeing and guiding our HR functions, as well as leading our future business strategy. I listen to our customers to understand their vision and needs, and continually seek ways to reinvest in the business with capital equipment and new technologies designed to serve them better. I like meeting and conversing with our customers, and learning from them. At Colbert, our management style is ‘open door’, and I enjoy guiding and mentoring the next generation of packaging professionals. 

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging or processing? 

Learn as much as you can early on, discover your talents and what you enjoy doing. We engage with our local schools in youth apprenticeship programs that expose young people to career opportunities in the packaging realm. Also, leverage the knowledge base of the mentors available to you and identify the ones that will help you to be successful. There are so many opportunities in packaging, from the business side to the creative side, and manufacturing roles that can develop into a rewarding career. It’s about identifying your areas of interest, exploring them, and discovering the right opportunities for you. 

