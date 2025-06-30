Kind Leans on Familiar Elements in New Brand Design

Snack producer Kind is betting a little change can go a long way with its brand identity.

The brand in May started a visual refresh including its first ever logo design evolution, aiming to stand out more online and on the crowded snack aisle shelf, while carrying over the iconic brand assets customers know.

“We knew we had to land a design that would appeal to both our long-time loyal followers and to bar customer who weren’t yet buying Kind,” explains John Olsen, senior brand director at Kind. “That’s why, in addressing the need to look more modern and delicious at shelf, we leaned into the iconic visuals our customers already know and love: our four-color banner, our brand logo, and our gorgeous products themselves.”

Kind worked with two external agencies to help design and implement its new visual identity; branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie led design artwork, while global packaging and brand experience company SGK supported technical design production.

Leaning on familiar elements in the new design

One of the key findings in the brand’s consumer insights testing was that its four-color bars were one of its strongest and most recognizable assets.

In the new logo, the color bars fully surround the white Kind lettering, which is now enclosed in a black rectangle. The result a slightly more prominent four-bar colorway in the overall design.

“The colors have resonated with consumers for so long because, outside of our iconic, category-first transparent window on our wrappers, the colors are the clear, distinguishing factor for Kind,” says Olsen. “These two factors are what made us first pop out on shelves, at the airport, at the checkout line, etc…, and our new look is an evolution that builds upon these key assets.”