Key Takeaways:

· Summit Brewing’s Nialas line uses an adventure-inspired packaging system to appeal to the active lifestyle of today’s non-alcoholic beer consumers.

· Design elements such as illustrated outdoor scenes, bold color palettes, and clear non-alcoholic messaging help Nialas cans stand out on shelf while maintaining ties to Summit’s master brand.

· The packaging and branding aim to counter outdated perceptions of NA beer by emphasizing flavor, quality, and inclusivity for social occasions.

Craft beer company Summit Brewing’s Nialas non-alcoholic beer line is blazing its own trail—not just in the growing NA category, but on shelf—through an adventure-inspired packaging system brought to life by creative agency Favorite Child, part of Betty, a Quad company.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based brewery introduced the Nialas brand in 2022 with its IPA and Irish-Style Dark, later expanding the line with the addition of Latitude in 2024 and Ambler in 2025 to form its four-style Compass Pack variety multipack. While the beers reflect Summit’s brewing heritage and commitment to quality, the packaging signals both craftsmanship and a spirit of discovery.

“The Nialas brand is rooted in exploration and adventure,” says Julie Ebbesen, marketing director at Summit Brewing. “Our goal was to carry that feeling throughout our packaging. We created vignettes of outdoor experiences and explorations to connect with an adventurous and active lifestyle.”

Nicole Meyer, group creative director at Favorite Child, led the development of the can designs and illustrations across the entire Nialas lineup. Beginning in late 2021, the design team combined strategic brand workshops, consumer insight, and competitive audits to define the visual positioning.

“From strategic audits and audience testimonials, we learned that historically, NA beers have had a bit of stigma, that they were flavorless versions of beers and almost seen as an afterthought,” Meyer explains. “People were looking for a craft beer experience and taste without having to settle for a lesser product. Many also wanted to be able to bring a six-pack to a party and feel a sense of belonging while not imbibing.

“Nialas is a beer drinker’s fantasy, packed with flavor and crafted with the same high-quality ingredients and perfectionism that Summit brings to all their beers, without the watered-down flavor found in some NAs. We created an illustration-heavy look to stand out on shelf, leaning into a theme of exploration and planting a flag in new territory.”

Each can depicts silhouetted hikers or explorers bearing flags—a symbolic nod to Summit’s entry into the NA segment. The design language reinforces the message that drinkers aren’t giving something up, but rather gaining something new.

Color plays a central role in expressing both product character and brand cohesion. “Each can’s scene evokes a different flavor mood through its illustration and color palette, while retaining consistency in illustration style across the Nialas line so they’re recognizable as a family on shelf,” explains Meyer.

For example, the newest SKU, Nialas Latitude, uses a bright, sunny palette and a lakeside mountain vista to mirror its crisp, easy-drinking profile. A companion image of a hiker planting a flag atop a ridge further reinforces the theme of reaching new heights.

While the cans carve out a distinct look, subtle connections to Summit’s master brand were important. “Our classic beers have a strong connection with our home in St. Paul, Minnesota, capturing images of significant landmarks,” says Brandon Bland, president and CEO of Summit Brewing. “Nialas connects more closely to the active lifestyle of the non-alcoholic consumer base.”

Adds Meyer, “The Summit logo and overall color palette cue to existing brand equity to connect with current fans, while the Nialas name is more prominent in size to differentiate the line.”

Messaging hierarchy was another key consideration. “Something top of mind for us through the design development process was having clear messaging that Nialas was non-alcoholic while still bringing in recognizable craft beer visual cues,” says Meyer. “The ‘non-alcoholic’ designation consistently appears clearly under the flavor name to avoid any confusion.”

According to Ebbesen, the response has been strong from both retailers and consumers. “Most of those who try it are surprised that Nialas is an NA beer product based on the taste profile, and often mention how happy they are to have great options that actually taste like great beer.”

Nialas is available in bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and some grocery outlets in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. It’s also sold at Summit Brewing’s Ratskeller tap room in St. Paul. PW