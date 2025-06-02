Mondelēz Files Lawsuit Against Aldi, Alleging Copied Packaging

Packaging for some of Aldi’s store-brands closely mimics that of several Mondelēz products, including Oreos and Wheat Thins, a practice that Mondelēz claims is designed to confuse consumers.

Aldi's chocolate sandwich cookie features blue packaging similar to that of Mondelēz's Oreo.
Aldi's chocolate sandwich cookie features blue packaging similar to that of Mondelēz's Oreo.
Food industry giant Mondelēz International is suing the Aldi supermarket chain for alleged trade dress infringement of Mondelēz products like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Wheat Thins.

In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week, Mondelēz claims Aldi’s store-brand packaging is “likely to deceive and confuse customers,” according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit places side-by-side images of multiple products. Mondelēz notes the similarities in blue packaging for Oreos and Aldi’s chocolate sandwich cookies. Aldi’s Thin Wheat crackers come in a box nearly identical to Mondelēz’s Wheat Thins.

Aldi's private-label chocolate sandwich cookies.Aldi's private-label chocolate sandwich cookies.Brianna Guntz via PMMI Media Group

Other product packaging the lawsuit claims infringe on trade dress are Mondelēz’s Nutter Butter, Nilla Wafers cookies, Ritz crackers, and its Premium cracker brand.

Mondelēz said they contacted Aldi about the “confusingly similar packaging.” Mondelēz said it had also previously reached out to Aldi about other products that mimicked packaging and the grocery store had either discontinued or changed the packaging.

