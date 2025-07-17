Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE

How Korpack Wins on Speed and Smarts

Inside Korpack’s rapid rise from packaging material sales to end-of-line contract packaging for major brands.

Joseph Derr
Jul 17, 2025
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Joseph Derr

Nick Novy is busy thinking about Korpack's next move. The company he founded in 2015 has been feeling the kind of growing pains most entrepreneurs could only dream of.

A few weeks back, Bloomingdale, Ill.-based Korpack was running out of room, with thousands of square feet of product crowding the floor. "We had forklifts doing snake patterns just to get around product and some pallets were getting hit," says Novy. "I knew if we didn't do something, quality would suffer, so we pivoted pretty quickly and found warehouse space down the street."

Today, Novy is focused on a product launch while keeping his existing brand clients happy, too. "The customer doesn't want to hear about problems. They just want to hit that button that makes things easy, and I think that's what we do for them."

An engineer's approach

Korpack's 145,000-square-foot facility, located just west of Chicago's O'Hare Airport, illustrates how a fast-growing, mid-sized contract packaging company can scale and evolve by leveraging the core strengths of its team.

"Korpack really began as a packaging materials supplier, handling design, manufacturing, and warehousing through third parties," explains Novy, who earned a degree in packaging science from Michigan State University.

Korpack’s 145,000-square-foot facility is located west of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.Korpack’s 145,000-square-foot facility is located west of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.KorpackAfter beginning his career at Uline, Novy spent 13 years at a smaller packaging distributor, rising to vice president of sales. Viewing the market from his packaging engineering lens, he saw that engineering support for CPGs was lacking.

"Very few packaging engineers go into sales, and I didn't see anyone else providing strong support on the packaging engineering side," says Novy. "So it felt like there was something missing in the marketplace."

Korpack's rapid expansion

It's been quite a journey for a company that began as a one-man operation selling boxes and tape. Within just 10 months of its founding, Korpack had outgrown its original 18,000-square-foot space.

In just a decade, the company has built its reputation on problem-solving and adapting quickly to growth. Today, with 55 full-time employees and up to 250 temporary workers on two shifts, Korpack serves brands ranging from startups to large CPGs, offering packaging materials, contract packaging and kitting services, machinery sales, and even systems integration services. The company also uses 65,000 additional square feet in Carol Stream, Ill., for warehousing.

Korpack's venture into packaging machinery distribution began in 2017, followed two years later by co-packing work. Later in 2023, contract packaging work took off with anchor customers. That same year, Korpack added line automation and systems integration services for CPGs to its portfolio.

"We're aiming to be a full-service provider for everything in the packaging world," says Novy.

Custom is king

Novy inspects the carton sealing operation for packs of Chomps.Novy inspects the carton sealing operation for packs of Chomps.Joseph DerrKorpack's one-stop shop approach is marked by an emphasis on custom solutions for its brand partners. Novy reports that Korpack adds value by building digital tools for customers including real-time data portals and dashboards, turnkey inventory and output reports, shipping and receiving visibility resources, and more.

With a focus on speed to market, Korpack has a 30-step onboarding process managed using project management software to move end-of-line packages from prototype to production in a week, combining supply chain planning, design work, and flexible manufacturing partnerships.

Companies in this article
Korpack, Inc.
Robopac
Tishma Technologies, Powered by Nortech Packaging
IPG (Intertape Polymer Group)
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Markem-Imaje
Videos from IPG (Intertape Polymer Group)
View more »
IPG Hub - How to Use Favorites
IPG Hub - How to Use Favorites
Jul 16th, 2025
Virgin Resin Reduction - Film Downgauging
Virgin Resin Reduction - Film Downgauging
Jul 16th, 2025
Post-Consumer Recycled Resin (PCR) for Shrink Film
Post-Consumer Recycled Resin (PCR) for Shrink Film
Jul 16th, 2025
View more »
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing. Register now & save!
Recommended
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing. Register now & save!
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Recommended
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Related Stories
Pw 58480 Ipg Logostacked 620x480
Home
IPG (Intertape Polymer Group)
Pw 190693 Vjlogoblublk 0
Home
Videojet Technologies Inc.
1to1 20 Markem Imaje 20 Logo 5fd8f4893c891
Home
Markem-Imaje
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Nick Novy, founder and CEO of Korpack.
Contract packaging
How Korpack Wins on Speed and Smarts
Inside Korpack’s rapid rise from packaging material sales to end-of-line contract packaging for major brands.
Alison Fragale, organizational psychologist and professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
PMMI News
PPWLN Breakfast at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Supports Women in Packaging and Processing
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line: Palm-Sized Carton Delivers 180 Doses of Skin Care
The ‘Polka King of the Midwest’ from 903 Brewers took top honors in Quad’s eye-tracking study, thanks to its bold illustrated face and playful packaging—proving that character-driven visuals can stop shoppers in their tracks and boost shelf appeal.
Package Design
Beer Label Lessons: A Masterclass in Visual Engagement
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? <i>Packaging World</i> editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG <i>Packaging World</i> readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Products
Greainer Pkg
Sealing Lid
Greiner Packaging has introduced Click On and Click In sealing lids, mono-material packaging solutions designed to enhance sustainability and usability by eliminating the need for aluminum foil and ensuring resealability and recyclability for various products.
RFID-enabled In-Mold Label
NJM Introduces CFE Tablet Counter for Solid-Dose Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
823 Pmg Palletizing
Trends
Palletizing Innovations Report
View More »