Coca-Cola Gears Campaign to Gen Z, Capri Sun's Glow-in-the-dark Pouches, and Starbucks Ready-to-drink Refreshers

See a few examples of packaging designed to enhance the user experience from Coca-Cola, Capri Sun, and Starbucks from ThePackHub's Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
May 22, 2025
The campaign now features QR code-enabled packaging that links to a digital hub, allowing consumers to personalize cans and bottles with names or messages not found in stores.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience while addressing inclusivity concerns. 

Coca-Cola's Personalized Refill Campaign Targets Gen Z 

Coca-Cola has relaunched its well-known “Share a Coke” campaign with a revised strategy aimed at engaging Generation Z consumers through personalization and integrated digital experiences. Originally launched in 2011 in Australia and reached over 80 markets worldwide, the campaign now features QR code-enabled packaging that links to a digital hub, allowing consumers to personalize cans and bottles with names or messages not found in stores. A new “Memory Maker” feature encourages users to create and share videos, while a promotional contest offers a chance to win a trip to Hawaii. The relaunch is designed to blend online interaction with real-life engagement, responding to Gen Z’s preference for authentic, shareable moments. The campaign will be promoted via video ads across television, digital platforms, and social media, as well as out-of-home advertising and in-person activations at college campuses, music festivals, and sporting events. Consumers can access the customized cans from US retailers, with glass bottles available online. The packaging design plays a key role in driving interaction while maintaining the emotional connection central to the campaign’s message. 

This packaging includes eight collectible designs, each depicting a different moon phase, aimed at engaging consumers during the rare celestial event visible across North America

