Coca-Cola Gears Campaign to Gen Z, Capri Sun's Glow-in-the-dark Pouches, and Starbucks Ready-to-drink Refreshers

Coca-Cola has relaunched its well-known “Share a Coke” campaign with a revised strategy aimed at engaging Generation Z consumers through personalization and integrated digital experiences. Originally launched in 2011 in Australia and reached over 80 markets worldwide, the campaign now features QR code-enabled packaging that links to a digital hub, allowing consumers to personalize cans and bottles with names or messages not found in stores. A new “Memory Maker” feature encourages users to create and share videos, while a promotional contest offers a chance to win a trip to Hawaii. The relaunch is designed to blend online interaction with real-life engagement, responding to Gen Z’s preference for authentic, shareable moments. The campaign will be promoted via video ads across television, digital platforms, and social media, as well as out-of-home advertising and in-person activations at college campuses, music festivals, and sporting events. Consumers can access the customized cans from US retailers, with glass bottles available online. The packaging design plays a key role in driving interaction while maintaining the emotional connection central to the campaign’s message.

Capri Sun's Glow-in-the-dark Pouches Debut with Lunar-themed Juice

Capri Sun, a brand under The Kraft Heinz Company based in the United States, has launched Moon Punch, a new cherry-flavored juice featuring glow-in-the-dark pouches, coinciding with the total lunar eclipse on March 14 2025. This innovative packaging includes eight collectible designs, each depicting a different moon phase, aimed at engaging consumers during the rare celestial event visible across North America. The pouches, rolling out nationwide in late March, maintain the brand’s foil format while introducing a luminous twist to enhance the drinking experience, particularly for children. To mark the eclipse, Capri Sun partnered with Snapchat, turning the moon into a scannable code from 13 to 14 March, allowing users to unlock a chance to receive a free carton of Moon Punch and a flashlight. This initiative reflects the company’s focus on creating fun, interactive moments, encouraging outdoor exploration amid concerns that children today spend less time outside. The cosmic cherry flavour complements the lunar theme, inspired by the “Blood Moon” phenomenon. Available for a limited time at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger, this launch follows other recent Capri Sun innovations, such as a multi-serve jug and single-serve bottles, reinforcing its commitment to evolving its classic pouch offering sustainably.

Image provided by ThePackHub.

Starbucks' Bottle Design Targets Gen Z in China’s Ready-to-drink Market

Starbucks has collaborated with design agency Marks to relaunch its Refreshers ready-to-drink (RTD) fruit beverage line in China, introducing a redesigned bottle aimed specifically at engaging Gen Z consumers. The new packaging features a structural design inspired by the clean lines and precision of traditional coffee-making equipment, notably the stove-top Moka pot, with a textured surface intended to evoke the tactile qualities of fruit. Visually, the design incorporates hand-drawn typography for flavor names, abstract patterns around the bottle neck, and a bold color palette selected to align with local preferences and enhance on-shelf visibility. The design strategy seeks to maintain core visual elements consistent with the existing RTD line while introducing a more expressive and visually engaging aesthetic. This aligns with broader consumer trends in China, where Gen Z places high importance on visual identity, individuality, and lifestyle expression. By focusing on cultural and emotional resonance, the packaging aims to create a stronger connection with younger consumers, who are increasingly shaping demand in the RTD sector.

