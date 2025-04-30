Tim Sykes, Brand Director, Packaging Europe, Neil Cameron, Partner, Emerald Technology Ventures, and Linda Roman, Director, NA R&D Fellow, Packaging R&D, Kraft Heinz Company at SPC Impact in Seattle.

At SPC Impact in Seattle yesterday, Linda Roman, Director of Packaging at Kraft Heinz, said “innovation is mandatory if we are going to solve the challenges with sustainable practices.” Roman, who sat on a panel to discuss the regulatory, technological, and business factors that shape the modern landscape of sustainable packaging innovation, leads a team at Kraft Heinz whose focus is on technology and partnerships across the entire value chain to help drive ESG growth and innovation objectives for the company. Panelist Neil Cameron, a Partner at Emerald Technology Ventures, said when it comes to sustainable packaging, “now is what matters.” Emerald’s focus is on making packaging investments in six areas: Low-footprint, smart packaging, “life-friendly design”, forward-thinking, connected packaging, and new business models. “We’re constantly looking at how to make things scalable on a global basis,” he said. The Investor’s Perspective The first question to ask when considering a new technology, said Cameron, is: Does it work? The second is: How much does it cost? And finally: Does anybody care? He also said that when investing in this space, it’s a two-step process: invest in technology to see if it works, then figure out how to sell it at scale. Access to market is huge, and start-ups need big partners and access to infrastructure and capital to scale. Waste management systems that allow the circularizing of packaging are also crucial. “These aren’t easy solutions, and they often require government support to offset initial costs,” he said. Also, Cameron said that the scalability of innovations in North America is impacted by the fragmented approach to waste management infrastructure and regulatory conditions whereas in Europe there is more harmonization, making it easier to implement sustainable solutions across the region.