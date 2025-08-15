Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Lisbon Introduces City-Wide Reusable Cup Program

The Portuguese city is the first European capital to adopt such a program, cutting plastic waste for its nightlife and hospitality sectors.

Casey Flanagan
Aug 15, 2025
Consumers pay a €0.60 deposit when they receive a drink poured in the reusable cups, which is refunded when they return the cup.
Consumers pay a €0.60 deposit when they receive a drink poured in the reusable cups, which is refunded when they return the cup.
Image Courtesy of Tomra

The city of Lisbon, Portugal, is giving single-use plastics the night off with a new city-wide reusable cup program.

The program aims to cut plastic waste and emissions for the city’s nightlife and hospitality sectors. Its launch starting in late June marked the first European capital with a city-wide reusable cup program, made possible with recycler Tomra and hospitality association Associação da Hotelaria, Restauração e Similares de Portugal (AHRESP), according to Tomra.

“Lisbon is committed to leading by example, promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and engaging partners in real change toward more conscious consumption habits,” says Rui Cordeiro, city councilor for waste management and circular economy for the City of Lisbon. “This is a concrete step toward building a culture of reuse in our city and inspiring other municipalities to follow the same path.”

How the reusable cup program works

The program started at two historical kiosks in Lisbon, with plans for further expansion.The program started at two historical kiosks in Lisbon, with plans for further expansion.Image courtesy of TomraLisbon’s reusable cup program started June 27 with two Tomra-operated return points at kiosks, located in Praça de São Paulo and Praça do Príncipe Real. Rollout of more return points is still underway, with the program set to be fully implemented by October 2025. Plans include a standardized “Lisbon Cup” for all participating bars and venues in central neighborhoods, and a total of 17 return points across Downtown Lisbon.

Screenshot 2025 08 10 At 3 07 40 Pm
Sustainability
Survey: Cost Tops List of Biggest Barriers to Sustainable Packaging
According to Packaging World’s inaugural Annual Outlook Report survey, cost is the biggest challenge to adopting more sustainable packaging, followed by limited access to materials — with respondents also citing material reduction as a top design priority.
Consumers pay a €0.60 deposit when they receive a drink poured in the reusable cups, which is refunded when they return the cup.
Reusable/Returnable
Lisbon Introduces City-Wide Reusable Cup Program
