Lisbon Introduces City-Wide Reusable Cup Program

Consumers pay a €0.60 deposit when they receive a drink poured in the reusable cups, which is refunded when they return the cup. Image Courtesy of Tomra

The city of Lisbon, Portugal, is giving single-use plastics the night off with a new city-wide reusable cup program. The program aims to cut plastic waste and emissions for the city’s nightlife and hospitality sectors. Its launch starting in late June marked the first European capital with a city-wide reusable cup program, made possible with recycler Tomra and hospitality association Associação da Hotelaria, Restauração e Similares de Portugal (AHRESP), according to Tomra. “Lisbon is committed to leading by example, promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and engaging partners in real change toward more conscious consumption habits,” says Rui Cordeiro, city councilor for waste management and circular economy for the City of Lisbon. “This is a concrete step toward building a culture of reuse in our city and inspiring other municipalities to follow the same path.” How the reusable cup program works Image courtesy of Tomra Lisbon’s reusable cup program started June 27 with two Tomra-operated return points at kiosks, located in Praça de São Paulo and Praça do Príncipe Real. Rollout of more return points is still underway, with the program set to be fully implemented by October 2025. Plans include a standardized “Lisbon Cup” for all participating bars and venues in central neighborhoods, and a total of 17 return points across Downtown Lisbon.

Local businesses pour drinks in reusable cups, and consumers pay a €0.60 deposit that is fully refunded when they return the cup. Consumers receive their refund by tapping their card or phone at the collection point. The program uses Tomra’s “Rotake” full-service reuse model, which covers digital tracking, cup collection, sanitation, and redistribution. The recycler is managing the cups across their lifecycles to verify efficiency, hygiene, and environmental performance. Image courtesy of Tomra “We’re proud to partner with Lisbon on this first-of-its-kind city system in a European capital,” says Geir Sæther, head of Tomra Reuse. “The system deployed in Lisbon is designed specifically for urban areas, making reuse easy, clean, and rewarding for everyone involved.” Supporting compliance with local regulation About 25,000 cups are used across Lisbon’s entertainment areas each night. Some cups have been labeled and sold as “reusable” in the area, but no system has been in place to collect, clean, and recirculate the cups before this program. Its rollout follows a new Lisbon Municipal Regulation banning single-use plastic cups, with the program offering a path to regulatory compliance for local businesses. “This initiative represents a necessary shift for the hotel/restaurant/catering sector, which now takes on an active and central role in the transition towards a more circular economy. Establishments not only gain a practical solution to comply with the new regulations, but also an opportunity to lead, together with consumers, a sustainable and positive change in habits for the city of Lisbon,” says Carlos Moura, president of AHRESP. The Lisbon program builds on a system already implemented in Aarhus, Denmark. 18 months after implementation in Aarhus, over 1 million cups have been returned with a return rate over 85%. “This is not just about cups. It’s about changing how cities think about resources,” says Sæther. “Lisbon is showing that with the right partners and smart policy, reuse can be mainstream, modern, and massively effective.