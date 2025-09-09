PepsiCo Kicks Off Reusable Cup Program at 49ers Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are planning for a winning year both on the field and in sustainability, rolling out a new reusable cup program with PepsiCo.
It’s PepsiCo’s first reusable cup project in collaboration an NFL franchise, having debuted at the 49ers’ first preseason game August 9 and continuing through the team’s 10 home games this season, the team says.
“We have a longstanding relationship with the 49ers and have done similar reusable cup programs with other teams, organizations, and locations around the country, including current programs with the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks and University of Washington Athletics. The 49ers are aligned to our ambitions to advance sustainable packaging solutions, and so when the opportunity arose to bring this program to Levi’s Stadium, we were excited to move forward,” says Emma Stradling, senior director at PepsiCo Beverages North America Packaging Transformation and Commercial.
The program’s benefits are mutual between PepsiCo and the 49ers, as Kevin Hilton, the team’s VP of corporate partnerships, explains, “Sustainability has always been a core pillar of Levi’s Stadium, dating back to its early designs, and we are constantly trying to find new ways to reduce waste, consumption, and emissions. This reusable cup program not only reduces plastic waste, in addition to other behind-the-scenes practices, it also allows the Faithful [49ers fans] to take an active role in our sustainability mission. We are proud to partner on this project alongside PepsiCo and appreciate their continued support of our sustainability initiatives.”
To start off, the new program launched in two clubs within Levi’s Stadium – the United Club and the Graton Winners Club, which together seat up to 6,500 attendees. Accounting for all 49ers home games this season, the program is estimated to eliminate the need for tens of thousands of disposable single-use cups. After starting in these two areas, PepsiCo will evaluate the program’s performance to determine how to proceed.
“From how fans engage with the new system and infrastructure for consuming beverages to what impact on circularity each program can have, we continue to test and iterate as we explore different ways to scale,” Stradling says. “In our reusable cup program with the Arizona Diamondbacks, for example, we started with one section of the stadium in 2024 and expanded to cover additional sections in 2025. We’re constantly exploring new opportunities to take what’s working and scale those successes.”
How the reusable cup program works
Reusable packaging company Bold Reuse is managing the collection, sanitization, and redistribution of cups for the program. The company is working in partnership with Levy, the stadium’s hospitality provider, which supports guest engagement and operations inside the venue, working to ensure cups make it back into the system.
The program is designed to “make reuse second nature” for fans, according to Jocelyn Quarrel, CEO of Bold Reuse. “Fans will find clearly marked return bins right next to trash and recycling in the United and Graton Winner’s Clubs, so it’s just as easy to return a cup as it is to dispose of one.”
Staff at the stadium will also engage with guests and encourage participation in the program.
“The focus is on convenience – keeping it simple and seamless for fans so they can focus on what they came to do, cheer on their favorite team,” Quarrell says.
Once the cups are collected, they head to a local Bold Reuse wash hub, where they undergo a quality control and sanitization process. The process aligns with the same food code standards restaurants follow when cleaning durable plates and glasses, Quarrel explains.
After the cleaning process, the cups are inspected, re-packed, and sent back to the stadium for their next use. “It’s a closed loop system designed to keep cups in use and out of the landfill,” Quarrell says.
The cups’ manufacturer says the cups can be used over 500 times, though a third-party analysis of the operation suggests they are used around 300+ times, Quarrell says.
The cups themselves help to ensure sustainability even if they find their way out of the closed loop system, being made from polypropylene.
“The material was chosen because it is durable, food safe, and accepted for recycling in many communities. If a fan accidentally takes a cup home with them instead of returning it to a designated return bin in the stadium, we want to improve the chances that the couple could be recycled later,” Stradling says.
Part of a wider sustainability strategy for PepsiCo
This program and others like it from PepsiCo tie into the company’s global sustainable packaging strategy pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), which includes a focus on reducing virgin plastic, designing packaging for circularity, and reducing packaging waste by supporting systems like recycling and reuse infrastructure.
“Advancing reuse requires collaboration and a systemic shift to help make the reusable option the most convenient and accessible option for consumers to enjoy their beverage,” says Burgess Davis, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo. “Initiatives like this can provide important insights into how that shift can become a reality at scale while having an immediate impact in reducing waste.”
Part of the pep+ strategy is a goal to deliver 97% or greater reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by design by 2030 for the company’s primary and secondary packaging in its key packaging markets, explains Stradling. The company has achieved 93% as of 2024.
Collaborative efforts like this program at Levi’s stadium are a key part of PepsiCo’s work to achieve the goals laid out in the pep+ strategy.
“Sustainability is truly a team sport, and we’re grateful to the 49ers for their collaboration in this effort,” Davis says.