PepsiCo Kicks Off Reusable Cup Program at 49ers Stadium

The reusable cup program at Levi's Stadium is PepsiCo's first for an NFL franchise, but the company has implemented similar programs at other venues.

The San Francisco 49ers are planning for a winning year both on the field and in sustainability, rolling out a new reusable cup program with PepsiCo.

It’s PepsiCo’s first reusable cup project in collaboration an NFL franchise, having debuted at the 49ers’ first preseason game August 9 and continuing through the team’s 10 home games this season, the team says.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the 49ers and have done similar reusable cup programs with other teams, organizations, and locations around the country, including current programs with the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks and University of Washington Athletics. The 49ers are aligned to our ambitions to advance sustainable packaging solutions, and so when the opportunity arose to bring this program to Levi’s Stadium, we were excited to move forward,” says Emma Stradling, senior director at PepsiCo Beverages North America Packaging Transformation and Commercial.

The program’s benefits are mutual between PepsiCo and the 49ers, as Kevin Hilton, the team’s VP of corporate partnerships, explains, “Sustainability has always been a core pillar of Levi’s Stadium, dating back to its early designs, and we are constantly trying to find new ways to reduce waste, consumption, and emissions. This reusable cup program not only reduces plastic waste, in addition to other behind-the-scenes practices, it also allows the Faithful [49ers fans] to take an active role in our sustainability mission. We are proud to partner on this project alongside PepsiCo and appreciate their continued support of our sustainability initiatives.”

To start off, the new program launched in two clubs within Levi’s Stadium – the United Club and the Graton Winners Club, which together seat up to 6,500 attendees. Accounting for all 49ers home games this season, the program is estimated to eliminate the need for tens of thousands of disposable single-use cups. After starting in these two areas, PepsiCo will evaluate the program’s performance to determine how to proceed.

“From how fans engage with the new system and infrastructure for consuming beverages to what impact on circularity each program can have, we continue to test and iterate as we explore different ways to scale,” Stradling says. “In our reusable cup program with the Arizona Diamondbacks, for example, we started with one section of the stadium in 2024 and expanded to cover additional sections in 2025. We’re constantly exploring new opportunities to take what’s working and scale those successes.”

How the reusable cup program works

Reusable packaging company Bold Reuse is managing the collection, sanitization, and redistribution of cups for the program. The company is working in partnership with Levy, the stadium’s hospitality provider, which supports guest engagement and operations inside the venue, working to ensure cups make it back into the system.