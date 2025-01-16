Chicago Bears, Fresh Del Monte, and Gerlon Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations

NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Chicago Bears Reusable Cup Program, Fresh Del Monte Reusable Packaging, Gerlon Household Vinegar Concentrate Refill

See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging innovations from Chicago Bears, Fresh Del Monte, and Gerlon from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 16, 2025
Over 8,000 Chicago Bears game attendees will have access to reusable cups of various sizes.
Image courtesy of the Chicago Bears

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of companies aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

The Chicago Bears have launched a reusable cup program in the United Club at Soldier Field in partnership with Dr Pepper, ASM Global, Levy, and Bold Reuse. This initiative, introduced during the Bears’ home games, aims to reduce single-use waste and encourage sustainability among fans. Over 8,000 attendees at each game will have access to reusable cups of various sizes, ranging from 9 oz. (266 ml) wine cups to 20 oz. (591 ml) beer cups, at no extra cost. Fans are encouraged to return the cups to designated bins after use. Bold Reuse, a global expert in reusable packaging systems, handles the post-game cleaning, sanitising, and re-circulation of the cups. This program aligns with the Bears’ broader sustainability initiatives, which include recycling oil and materials and reducing water usage. The organization views gameday waste reduction as a priority in their environmental strategy. 

