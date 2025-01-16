Chicago Bears, Fresh Del Monte, and Gerlon Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of companies aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits.
Chicago Bears Reusable Cup Program Targets Gameday Waste Reduction
The Chicago Bears have launched a reusable cup program in the United Club at Soldier Field in partnership with Dr Pepper, ASM Global, Levy, and Bold Reuse. This initiative, introduced during the Bears’ home games, aims to reduce single-use waste and encourage sustainability among fans. Over 8,000 attendees at each game will have access to reusable cups of various sizes, ranging from 9 oz. (266 ml) wine cups to 20 oz. (591 ml) beer cups, at no extra cost. Fans are encouraged to return the cups to designated bins after use. Bold Reuse, a global expert in reusable packaging systems, handles the post-game cleaning, sanitising, and re-circulation of the cups. This program aligns with the Bears’ broader sustainability initiatives, which include recycling oil and materials and reducing water usage. The organization views gameday waste reduction as a priority in their environmental strategy.
Fresh Del Monte Reusable Packaging for Bananas in Supply Chain
Fresh Del Monte Produce, a multinational based in Coral Gables, Florida, has introduced reusable plastic boxes for shipping bananas, marking a significant shift from the traditional use of single-use corrugated cardboard. This development, achieved through collaboration with Arena Packaging, addresses the unique challenges posed by bananas’ susceptibility to bruising. The new design ensures durability and protection while enabling multiple uses throughout the year, a stark contrast to the one-time-use corrugated boxes that generate substantial paper waste. Fresh Del Monte’s reusable containers aim to reduce carbon emissions and preserve resources, such as trees typically used in cardboard production. Additionally, the company is exploring the application of reusable packaging across other product lines to further its sustainability goals.
Gerlon Concentrated Household Vinegar Enhances Cleaning Options
Gerlon, a family-owned SME based in Abbeville, France, has innovated in the household cleaning market by introducing a concentrated household vinegar. The company, established in 1989, has reinvented itself amidst a declining steel wool market. Previously focused on abrasives for DIY brands, Gerlon expanded into drugstore and cleaning products, leveraging natural raw materials to create sustainable solutions. The concentrated vinegar, developed at 23 degrees alcohol strength, is packaged in a graduated bottle allowing dilution to 8 or 14 degrees for household cleaning or weeding. Sold as refills, the bottles are 100% recyclable, reducing plastic waste and raising awareness about avoiding overdosing. This product is manufactured and packaged entirely at Gerlon’s Abbeville site and is distributed nationally through Leroy Merlin stores across France.
