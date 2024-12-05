KitKat and Lion , both brands owned by Nestlé France , have partnered with Le Fourgon , a French company specializing in reusable packaging, to launch a pilot project aimed at reducing packaging waste. As part of this initiative, KitKat Ball and Lion Pops products will be sold in stainless steel containers, which are designed to be reused multiple times. After consumption, the containers are collected directly from consumers, cleaned, and refilled, making them a sustainable alternative to single-use packaging. The trial will take place in the Hauts-de-France region for six months, with consumers paying a €2 deposit for each container, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging. This project is part of Nestlé’s wider commitment to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The initiative also aligns with broader sustainability efforts in the industry, as companies increasingly look for ways to minimize their environmental footprint through circular economy models such as reuse.

Image provided by ThePackHub Luxury Meets Sustainability with Hermès Refillable Personal Care Line

Hermès has reintroduced its renowned Le Bain collection, combining luxury with sustainability in a range of personal care products. Originally exclusive to hotel settings, the collection is now accessible to a wider consumer base and showcases refillable glass bottles, aligning with Hermès’ commitment to sustainability. The bottles, which are as much decorative as functional, are designed to elevate daily routines by providing a touch of elegance to personal care. The Le Bain line offers a variety of products, including hand wash, shower gel, body lotion, and dry oil, each infused with one of eight carefully crafted scents. The fragrance selection in Le Bain draws inspiration from nature, with notable aromas such as Eau d’Orange Verte, featuring citrus and herbal notes, and Le Jardin de Monsieur Li, which blends floral and green tea tones for a serene experience. The refillable nature of the bottles highlights Hermès’ focus on sustainability, aiming to reduce waste while offering premium products. This collection reflects the brand’s longstanding reputation for quality and aesthetic sophistication, merging art, luxury, and environmental responsibility into a modern, sustainable pack. The Le Bain collection can be found in select Hermès boutiques globally, making it a thoughtful and sustainable gift.

Image provided by ThePackHub Woolworths Launches Refillable Make-Up Range for Sustainability

Australian retailer Woolworths has introduced a refillable make-up range under its WBeauty brand, aiming to promote sustainability within the cosmetics industry. The collection features essential products such as foundations, lipsticks, and eyeshadows, all designed with reusable packaging. Customers can return used containers for refills, thereby reducing the waste commonly associated with traditional cosmetics packaging. This initiative is part of Woolworths’ commitment to minimizing environmental impact while catering to a growing demand for sustainable options among consumers. The refillable system not only enhances convenience but also aligns with the company’s broader sustainability objectives, encouraging sustainable practices within the beauty sector.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.