PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

Nestlé Chocolate Products in Reusable Packaging, Hermès Personal Care Products in Refillable Glass, Woolworths Refillable Beauty Range

See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging solutions from Nestlé, Hermès, and Woolworths from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 5, 2024
In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.
In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These innovations represent a shift toward practical and scalable reuse systems across sectors including skincare, cosmetics, and snacking.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.Image provided by ThePackHubNestlé Introduces Innovative Approach to Reducing Packaging Waste 

KitKat and Lion, both brands owned by Nestlé France, have partnered with Le Fourgon, a French company specializing in reusable packaging, to launch a pilot project aimed at reducing packaging waste. As part of this initiative, KitKat Ball and Lion Pops products will be sold in stainless steel containers, which are designed to be reused multiple times. After consumption, the containers are collected directly from consumers, cleaned, and refilled, making them a sustainable alternative to single-use packaging. The trial will take place in the Hauts-de-France region for six months, with consumers paying a €2 deposit for each container, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging. This project is part of Nestlé’s wider commitment to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The initiative also aligns with broader sustainability efforts in the industry, as companies increasingly look for ways to minimize their environmental footprint through circular economy models such as reuse.

Companies in this article
Nestlé
Fill out the form below to request more information about Nestlé Chocolate Products in Reusable Packaging, Hermès Personal Care Products in Refillable Glass, Woolworths Refillable Beauty Range
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
The Hipli reusable e-commerce packaging solution can be reused up to 100 times.
Reusable/Returnable
Amazon, Graza, and Hei Poa Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Solutions
Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.
Reusable/Returnable
Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations
The cups used in Burger King's reusable cup pilot in Finland can be broken down by natural microbes after 200 uses.
Reusable/Returnable
Burger King, Cadence, and La Rosée Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
In Nestlé France's pilot project with Le Fourgon, consumers deposit €2 for each container purchased, which is refunded upon return of the empty packaging.
Reusable/Returnable
Nestlé, Hermés, and Woolworths Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations
See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging solutions from Nestlé, Hermès, and Woolworths from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Bagging & Pouching
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
Screenshot 2024 12 03 At 5 22 29 Pm
Digital Transformation
Rockwell Automation Taps Generative AI
The Lumene 2024 Nordic Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar comprises product packages hidden inside an outer package and closed by a separate sleeve. Metsä Board.
Package Design
Nordic Beauty Brand’s Paper-Based Advent Calendar is Full of Surprises
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Key
Vibratory Conveyor Systems for Poultry Processing and Packaging
Key Technology's vibratory conveying systems are designed to automate poultry processing and packaging, increasing efficiency, reducing labor, and improving food safety.
Adjustable Order Picker Platforms
Low Migration Inks
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »