Burger King, Cadence, and La Rosée Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations

Burger King Reusable Cup Pilot in Finland, Cadence Travel Containers Made with Ocean-Bound Plastic, La Rosée Refillable Deodorant Stick

See a few examples of refillable and reusable packaging innovations from Burger King, Cadence, and La Rosée from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 9, 2024
The cups used in Burger King's reusable cup pilot in Finland can be broken down by natural microbes after 200 uses.
The cups used in Burger King's reusable cup pilot in Finland can be broken down by natural microbes after 200 uses.
Sulapac

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories but there are still too many that are low scale or at pilot testing stage. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types reported.

Burger King Introduces Reusable Cup Pilot in Restaurants Across Finland 

Sulapac, a Finnish material innovation company, has launched reusable cups at selected Burger King outlets across Finland as part of a pilot program by Restel, a Finnish restaurant and catering company. These cups are made from Sulapac Solid, a 100% bio-based, recyclable, and industrially compostable material designed specifically for reusable tableware without requiring hazardous chemicals in its production. Certified as compostable, the cups are intended to avoid contributing to microplastic pollution as they can be broken down by natural microbes after up to 200 uses. It is seen that this initiative represents a significant advancement in the fast-food industry’s environmental efforts, showcasing a shift towards more sustainable practices. Burger King’s adoption of these bio-based cups enhances its commitment to reducing environmental impacts and promoting a circular economy. Furthermore, Sulapac’s implementation of a closed-loop service, recycling used cups into new ones, is seen as epitomising a sustainable, circular solution. 

Cadence Refillable Travel Containers Repurpose Ocean Plastic 

Cadence, a company based in the U.S., has introduced refillable travel containers crafted from recycled ocean-bound plastic, addressing the growing need for sustainable travel solutions. These containers are designed to be leakproof and magnetic, making them both functional and convenient. The Innovation Zone had previously tracked the same solution made from virgin plastic. They come in various sizes to accommodate a range of personal care products, such as moisturisers, shampoos, and toothpaste tabs. Each container is hexagonally shaped, allowing for efficient packing and space utilization, which is beneficial for both travel and home organization. The containers are also customizable with labels, enabling users to easily identify the contents. These containers aim to reduce single-use plastic waste by providing a durable and reusable alternative, promoting environmentally conscious consumer habits. By utilizing recycled materials, the company claims to contribute to the reduction of ocean plastic pollution, aligning with global sustainability goals. 

La Rosée Co-Develops Refillable Deodorant Stick

Berry Global and La Rosée, a French natural cosmetics company, have co-developed a refillable stick for La Rosée’s popular deodorant. After two years of research, the product is now available in French pharmacies. The deodorant formula, comprising 99% natural ingredients, adheres to stringent specifications, excluding aluminum salts and alcohol. La Rosée sought a sustainable packaging solution, leading to the creation of a reusable, watertight, and aesthetically pleasing pack made of mono-material polypropylene (PP). The refillable stick reduces weight by 62% compared to a full stick and features a convenient and hygienic refill process. Berry’s Marolles, France, factory produces the refill, aiding in local sourcing to reduce carbon footprints. Plans are underway to switch to Berry’s CleanStream recycled PP for contact-sensitive applications. Berry Global, highlights the collaboration’s success and ongoing development of refill solutions, including the recently launched 200ml Prima refillable jar. 

