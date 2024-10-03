Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations

Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories but there are still too many that are low scale or at pilot testing stage. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types reported.

Image provided by ThePackHub Lancǒme Refillable Fragrance Bottle with Innovative Pump System

For the launch of the new refillable version of Idôle Eau de Parfum, Lancôme (part of the L’Oréal Group) has selected Aptar Beauty’s Classic Inune fragrance pump, known for its short spray experience and gentle actuation. Manufactured in Le Neubourg, Normandy, France, the pump features a POM-free cartridge and is 10% lighter than the market average. It is anodized to match Lancôme’s iconic rose gold hue, complementing the slender and delicate shape of the bottle. Aptar highlights the pump’s olfactive neutrality, ensuring the fragrance formula does not contact the metal. This launch is the result of a close collaboration between L’Oréal and Aptar, aiming to meet sustainability challenges without compromising the aesthetics of the Idôle bottle. The Classic Inune pump offers optimal compatibility with the fragrance formula, aligning with the high standards of leading fragrance houses like Lancôme.