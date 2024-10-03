Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories but there are still too many that are low scale or at pilot testing stage. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types reported.
Lancǒme Refillable Fragrance Bottle with Innovative Pump System
For the launch of the new refillable version of Idôle Eau de Parfum, Lancôme (part of the L’Oréal Group) has selected Aptar Beauty’s Classic Inune fragrance pump, known for its short spray experience and gentle actuation. Manufactured in Le Neubourg, Normandy, France, the pump features a POM-free cartridge and is 10% lighter than the market average. It is anodized to match Lancôme’s iconic rose gold hue, complementing the slender and delicate shape of the bottle. Aptar highlights the pump’s olfactive neutrality, ensuring the fragrance formula does not contact the metal. This launch is the result of a close collaboration between L’Oréal and Aptar, aiming to meet sustainability challenges without compromising the aesthetics of the Idôle bottle. The Classic Inune pump offers optimal compatibility with the fragrance formula, aligning with the high standards of leading fragrance houses like Lancôme.
North Coast Seafoods Introduces Recyclable and Reusable Seafood Packaging
North Coast Seafoods, a leading seafood importer and processor based in Boston, MA, has partnered with Australia’s Disruptive Packaging to introduce recyclable and reusable packaging for the U.S. seafood industry. After a decade-long search for sustainable packaging solutions, North Coast Seafoods has adopted Unicor, a packaging material made from up to 70% calcium carbonate and 20-30% high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Unicor offers excellent cold-chain performance, is waterproof, leakproof, and highly durable, meeting all necessary standards for strength and protection. This innovative packaging is closed-loop recyclable, ensuring the material can be recycled indefinitely without quality loss. The transition to Unicor packaging will roll out over the coming months, reflecting North Coast Seafoods’ commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. It is claimed that the collaboration with Disruptive Packaging marks a significant step towards more sustainable practices in the seafood industry.
Portuguese Supermarket Pingo Doce Introduces Eco-Friendly Reusable Bread Bags
Portuguese supermarket chain Pingo Doce has introduced reusable bread bags made entirely from cotton and manufactured in Portugal. This initiative is part of Pingo Doce’s broader commitment to reducing single-use packaging and promoting a circular economy. The bread bags, priced at €2.99 each, are available near the bakery section in two designs. Pingo Doce also offers a variety of reusable packaging options, including eco mesh bags, cotton bags, raffia bags made from 60% recycled plastic, paper bags with 70% recycled fibers, and mesh bags for fruits and vegetables. The supermarket was among the first in Portugal to allow customers to bring their own packaging for items at service counters, such as fish, butcher, bakery, take-away, and delicatessen, cutting down on disposable packaging.
