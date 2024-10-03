Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Lancǒme Refillable Perfume with Innovative Pump, North Coast Seafood in Recyclable and Reusable Packaging, Pingo Doce Reusable Bread Bags

See a few examples of refillable and reusable packaging innovations from Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 3, 2024
Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.
Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.
Image provided by ThePackHub

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories but there are still too many that are low scale or at pilot testing stage. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types reported.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.Image provided by ThePackHubLancǒme Refillable Fragrance Bottle with Innovative Pump System 

For the launch of the new refillable version of Idôle Eau de Parfum, Lancôme (part of the L’Oréal Group) has selected Aptar Beauty’s Classic Inune fragrance pump, known for its short spray experience and gentle actuation. Manufactured in Le Neubourg, Normandy, France, the pump features a POM-free cartridge and is 10% lighter than the market average. It is anodized to match Lancôme’s iconic rose gold hue, complementing the slender and delicate shape of the bottle. Aptar highlights the pump’s olfactive neutrality, ensuring the fragrance formula does not contact the metal. This launch is the result of a close collaboration between L’Oréal and Aptar, aiming to meet sustainability challenges without compromising the aesthetics of the Idôle bottle. The Classic Inune pump offers optimal compatibility with the fragrance formula, aligning with the high standards of leading fragrance houses like Lancôme. 

Companies in this article
AptarGroup, Inc.
L'Oreal
Fill out the form below to request more information about Lancǒme Refillable Perfume with Innovative Pump, North Coast Seafood in Recyclable and Reusable Packaging, Pingo Doce Reusable Bread Bags
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
The cups used in Burger King's reusable cup pilot in Finland can be broken down by natural microbes after 200 uses.
Reusable/Returnable
Burger King, Cadence, and La Rosée Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Tosca Ingolstadt New Service Centre 0
Reusable/Returnable
Tosca Expands European Operations with New Service Center in Germany
reusable packaging
Reusable/Returnable
Starbucks Leads Citywide Reusable Cup Trial
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
Carly Snider, executive director, Pact Collective
Recycling
Pact Collective Champions Beauty Packaging Circularity
In this Q&A, Carly Snider, executive director of Pact Collective, talks about the history of the organization and its work to collect and recycle cosmetic and beauty care packaging.
How2 Recycle Pro And Plus Labels
Recycling
How2Recycle Taps Recycle Check for Adaptive, Localized Package Disposal Instructions
Lancǒme's new refillable perfume bottle features a pump that is 10% lighter than the market average and anodized to match the brand's rose gold colorway.
Reusable/Returnable
Lancǒme, North Coast Seafood, and Pingo Doce Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Innovations
Kory Nook, VP of Packaging Research & Innovation, Danone
Recycling
Danone Puts Customer First in Sustainable Innovation
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
Sponsor Content
Discover Megadyne Belting Solutions for Packaging
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Dorner Pack Expo 2024
Dorner Previewing its New C3 Belted Curve Conveyor for Sanitary Applications at PACK EXPO
Dorner also is demonstrating its full portfolio of conveyor automation solutions that helps customers achieve speed and efficiency in packaging applications in Booth N-5623.
Cobot-Powered Packaging Automation Solution
Iwata Label USA to Showcase Next-Generation Protective Label/Container System for Pharma Vials at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »