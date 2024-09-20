Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
United Center Partners to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

The United Center, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks collaborated with Culligan International to replace single-use plastic water bottles with recyclable aluminum alternatives.

Sean Riley
Sep 20, 2024
Culligan and United Center partner to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.
Culligan and United Center partner to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.

The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, has announced a multi-year partnership with Culligan International to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles. As the new Official Water Partner, Culligan will provide aluminum water bottles at all concession points and install premium water fountains, refilling stations, and multi-functional faucets throughout the arena.

Al Hamood, President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Culligan International, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to providing clean water in Chicago.

“With this new partnership, we are taking water transformation to the next level, delivering high-quality, game-changing drinking water solutions to fans, athletes and artists in our hometown, and inviting all to join us in reducing reliance on plastic,” says Hamood.

The initiative introduces infinitely recyclable aluminum water bottles, which guests can refill at newly installed water fountains and recycle in designated bins. Aluminum, with a 57% recycling rate, presents a more environmentally friendly option compared to plastic, which has a 29% recycling rate. Additionally, the aluminum bottles are BPA-free, ensuring a healthier choice for consumers.

Joe Myhra, Chief Operating Officer of the United Center, noted that the partnership marks a significant step in reducing single-use plastic and enhancing the fan experience. The arena aims to empower fans to make environmentally conscious choices by offering refillable aluminum bottles.

“By eliminating plastic water bottles from our concessions and introducing refillable, aluminum water bottles, we’re reducing plastic waste and empowering our fans to make more conscious environmental choices with a purpose-driven, hometown partner,” says Myhra.

 

Companies in this article
Culligan
