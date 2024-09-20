Nestlé, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Kaufland Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Nestlé Edible Plant-Based Fork for Noodles, Suzuki Motor Corporation Bio-Based Motor Cushioning, Kaufland Silphium Fiber Cosmetics Packaging

See a few examples of bio-based packaging innovations from Nestlé, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Kaufland from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 20, 2024
Nestlé's new plant-based fork is made from wheat flour and salt, making it edible.
ThePackHub

The number of bio-based initiatives coming to ThePackHub's attention remains significant, encompassing everything from university developments to in-market launches. 

Nestlé Introduces New Edible Plant-Based Fork in India 

Nestlé has introduced a limited-edition edible plant-based fork for Maggi cup noodles in India. Developed in collaboration with a local startup, the fork is made from wheat flour and salt, ensuring functionality while maintaining the nutritional values and taste of the noodles. This initiative is part of Nestlé’s broader commitment to reducing plastic use in packaging, which includes redesigning accessories such as straws, cups, and cutlery, simplifying packaging materials, and exploring reusable and refillable systems. The edible fork reflects Nestlé’s desire to exploring alternative sustainable packaging solutions that ensure food safety, consumer experience, and product quality. This development aligns with Nestlé’s sustainability goals of reducing packaging and designing for recycling, leveraging novel materials and technologies to create packaging that is convenient, protects food, and benefits the environment. 

Suzuki Motor Corporation is packaging its outboard motors with biodegradable polymer cushioning that decomposes in seawater.Suzuki Motor Corporation is packaging its outboard motors with biodegradable polymer cushioning that decomposes in seawater.ThePackHubBiodegradable polymer replaces polystyrene foam in packaging 

Suzuki Motor Corporation, based in Japan, has adopted “Green Planet,” a biodegradable polymer developed by Kaneka Corporation, as an alternative to polystyrene foam for cushioning in the final packaging of outboard motors. Green Planet, made from 100% biomass-derived polymers, decomposes easily in seawater. To maintain the cushioning performance required for packaging and transportation, Suzuki developed a two-layer board partition structure to supplement Green Planet. This change is part of Suzuki’s “Clean Ocean Project,” launched in 2020 to reduce plastic waste. As a result, the use of petroleum-based plastics in the packaging of outboard motors produced in Japan decreased from 43 tons annually in FY2020 to 6.3 tons in FY2023, with a goal of reaching zero by FY2026. Suzuki remains committed to reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainable initiatives in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Kaufland's new packaging for its natural cosmetics line uses 35% silphium fibers.Kaufland's new packaging for its natural cosmetics line uses 35% silphium fibers.ThePackHubSilphium fibre incorporated for natural cosmetics line packaging 

Kaufland, a retail company based in Germany, has introduced a new packaging initiative for its natural cosmetics line, featuring 35% silphium fibers. This packaging solution is produced by PreZero, an environmental services provider of the Schwarz Group, and branded under OutNature. The initiative begins with six products, including eye serum, day cream, and Men Hydro moisturizer, with expansion plans to extend the range. The silphium-based packaging, known as SilphieBoard, is notable for its sustainable production methods, using little water and energy and foregoing chemical treatments. The material’s natural brownish hue, a result of avoiding chemical bleaching, complements the natural ethos of Kaufland’s bevola naturals cosmetics line. Silphium, a robust perennial plant cultivated around Lake Constance in Germany, is chosen for its ecological benefits: it is insect-friendly, aids in CO2 sequestration, and protects soil from erosion, while also reducing transport-related CO2 emissions due to its regional cultivation. This move aligns with Kaufland’s ongoing commitment to enhancing product sustainability. 

