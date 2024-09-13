Twig’s Beverage Blends Tradition with Modern Efficiency

Twig’s Beverage is a longtime contract packager for Keurig Dr Pepper's Sun Drop soda in nostalgic glass returnable bottles, in addition to its own Twig’s line of retro-inspired specialty sodas. With a commitment to quality and community, Twig’s, with just 20 team members, has been producing and distributing iconic sodas for the Upper Midwest since 1951.

As beloved as its old-school approach is, the company faced a new-school challenge: outdated conveyor and handling systems that struggled to keep pace with modern production demands and hampered its plans for expansion.

A small-town soda tradition

Twig’s Beverage was founded in 1951 by Floyd “Twig” Hartwig, a Korean War veteran who started the company with his softball friends while recovering from his war injuries. Based in Shawano, a small city in northeastern Wisconsin, Twig’s gained momentum in 1953 when Hartwig was approached to manufacture and distribute Sun Drop, the citrus-flavored soft drink first patented in 1930, throughout Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Today, Twig’s remains a family operation led by Hartwig’s son, Dan, and grandson, Ben. The company continues to uphold its commitment to quality by maintaining the original Sun Drop recipe for Keurig Dr Pepper.“

Sun Drop was the original golden citrus drink,” says Ben Hartwig, vice president of Twig’s Beverage. “And Twig’s is the last returnable bottler for Sun Drop in the world.”

In addition to producing Sun Drop for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. in glass bottles—the lion’s share of its business—Twig’s launched its own line of sodas, reaching new markets beyond its Sun Drop territory, in 2014. Twig’s brand now offers 18 flavors, including Black Cherry, Rhu-Berry (a rhubarb/strawberry blend), and Butterscotch Root Beer, all packaged in 12-oz. glass bottles. (Its 19th flavor, Diet Cola, comes out later this year.)





A legacy line breaks down

In recent years, Twig’s legacy bottling line, which had equipment in operation since the 1950s, was plagued by frequent breakdowns and inefficiencies.

“We'd have issues and breaks on it, like every week,” Hartwig says. “Bottles would be tipping over left and right because it wasn't a smooth transfer.”

Broken glass on the shop floor was not the only problem.

“It was an old-school, metal tracking system, and parts on it would break,” Hartwig says. “We would have to shut down production to work on that one piece and get it going again, and it was hard to find replacement parts.”

Delays and production stoppages caused by the outdated handling system were problematic. For one, it was limiting Twig’s ability to scale operations to introduce new products they were planning to launch. It also put stress on Twig’s dedicated team members, who wanted to ensure orders were filled and that the company’s Twig’s Museum and Gift Shop, which gives plant tours and offers soda samples to visitors, was well-stocked.

Recognizing the need to modernize, Twig’s partnered with custom conveyor specialists Multi-Conveyor, headquartered one hour away. The goal: to reconfigure and update the bottling and handling line, making it more reliable and efficient while accommodating new bottle types.

Modern systems for retro bottles

In autumn 2023, Twig’s undertook a significant upgrade to modernize its production capabilities while preserving its heritage and quality. The company installed new filling equipment and Multi-Conveyor conveyors running throughout the entire line, along with updates to other key equipment.

The new system includes three powered plastic tabletop chain conveyors and a rotary accumulation table from Multi-Conveyor to streamline the entire bottling process. Glass soda bottles are manually unloaded onto a single-lane conveyor, passing through a Model 60 orbital rinser from McBrady Engineering, ensuring each returnable bottle is perfectly clean before filling.

The bottles are then transferred onto a 90-degree side-flexing plastic chain curve that feeds into a CIMEC 12-valve counter-pressure filler for precise filling and a PROCARB 10 carbonator from ProMach's ProBrew that blends flavors with carbonated water.

“We worked closely with Multi-Conveyor to ensure the track system matched perfectly with the dimensions of our CIMEC fillers,” says Hartwig.

Retooling for new products

The collaborative effort helps maintain production consistency across Twig’s two main lines for both non-returnable and returnable glass bottles. What’s more, the upgraded line also positioned Twig’s for growth beyond glass-bottled sodas in 2024, when they launched Twig's FIZZ, a soft seltzer line in 12-oz. PET bottles.

Twig’s employs two separate capping systems: an AROL EAGLE-C IES automatic single-head crowning machine for bottles with pry-off crowns, and a Kinex QuickFeed Capper for plastic bottles with twist-off caps. With dual-closure flexibility, Twig’s can switch between bottle types, enhancing production versatility.

Filled and capped bottles move onto Multi-Conveyor’s secondary 90-degree side-flexing curve conveyor that feeds into a CTM 360 Series pressure-sensitive modular labeler from CTM Labeling Systems. This labeler handles both plastic seltzer bottles and blank non-returnable glass bottles (traditional returnable glass bottles retain their etched paint designs.) A Citronix coder marks each bottle with production dates for traceability and quality control, with returnable bottles being coded on the cap.

Bottles continue to Twig’s new rotary accumulation table from Multi-Conveyor, where operators hand-pack the beverages into cases for shipment.

One of the challenges was designing the line layout in a compact space, and Hartwig says Multi-Conveyor delivered on it.

“They came back in and made sure the line layout worked for us,” Hartwig says. “The communication is always very clear—as soon as we need to talk to them about anything, they’re there for us.”

Co-packing beyond Sun Drop

In addition to bottling for its own brand and Sun Drop, Twig’s has expanded its co-packing services to regional brands looking to bring new sodas to market. Twig’s flexible production setup, low minimum order quantities, and commitment to quality make it an appealing partner for brands testing new products before large-scale production.

Twig’s has partnered with brands like Lakefront Brewery, producing Maple Root Beer, and crafting cherry and black cherry sodas for other brands. Twig’s co-packing approach reflects its roots as a small business focused on collaborating and supporting brands, even at low volumes.

“We start small brands off with one or two pallets, and as their products pick up, we scale with them,” Hartwig says.

What’s Twig’s formula for excelling in co-packing for small to medium-sized brands? “Be flexible, prioritize customer service, and keep your minimums low,” Hartwig says. “Understanding your clients’ needs and helping them grow is the key to long-term success.”

More soda, less stress

Hartwig says Twig’s partnership with Multi-Conveyor and its other suppliers is paying off on the plant floor.

“We can now produce in two to three days what used to take a week,” Hartwig says.

The revamped line can handle up to 14,000 bottles per day, nearly doubling the previous capacity of around 8,640 bottles, according to Hartwig. Twig’s new, productive line has also reduced team member stress and impacted operator morale.

“Our team no longer feels overwhelmed by production targets,” Hartwig says. “Now, they come in knowing they can get their work done without constantly worrying about breakdowns.”

Looking ahead, Twig’s plans to expand its distribution network, particularly in areas like Madison and Milwaukee, where demand for specialty sodas is strong, Hartwig says. The company is also pursuing SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification, a critical step that should open new doors for Twig’s in larger retail markets and enhance its co-packing credentials (see sidebar). With its new seltzer line in plastic bottles just getting started, Twig’s also hopes to expand distribution at events and venues that restrict glass containers.

Joe Miller, chief operating officer of Multi-Conveyor, sees his company's partnership with Twig's as a first step.

"Now that phase one is complete, Multi-Conveyor's sales, project management and engineering teams are working hand-in-hand with Twig’s management and production supervisory staff, providing the same assistance to successfully implement phase two of their project, which will increase efficiency and improve profitability."

Hartwig says he and his brothers, Jake and Luke, look forward to continuing the Twig’s tradition started by their grandfather. The close-knit environment of the family business in a small community fosters collaboration and a shared sense of purpose, he says. “We’re always bouncing ideas off each other, and we love supporting our community as much as they support us.” PW



