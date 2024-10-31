Amazon, Graza, and Hei Poa Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Solutions

These refill initiatives not only encourage repeated use but significantly reduce single-use plastic demand, showcasing a scalable path toward sustainable packaging across industries.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.
Amazon Adopts Reusable Packaging for E-Commerce Deliveries
Amazon has partnered with French startup Hipli, known for its reusable e-commerce packaging solutions, as part of its efforts to promote sustainability. Hipli has been featured in the Innovation Zone several times, and its packaging can be reused up to 100 times, offering a significant reduction in waste compared to traditional single-use board packaging. The system allows customers to return the packaging via postal services after receiving their orders, ensuring the bags are reused in future deliveries. This collaboration forms part of Amazon’s Sustainability Accelerator initiative, which supports innovations that address environmental challenges, particularly in packaging and circular economy practices. Hipli, already operational in several European countries, aims to reduce the environmental impact of the growing e-commerce sector by minimizing packaging waste and offering more sustainable delivery options. The pilot project, currently tested at Amazon’s Montélimar distribution center in Southeastern France, may lead to broader implementation of reusable packaging solutions across Amazon’s European operations, further aligning with regulations promoting the reuse of e-commerce packaging .
Graza Refillable Olive Oil Cans Reduce Packaging Waste
Graza, a U.S.-based company, has introduced its Duo Refill Can to help reduce packaging waste in olive oil consumption. The refill cans are made from 100% recyclable materials, encouraging consumers to reuse their original Graza bottles rather than purchasing new ones. This sustainability initiative supports a broader trend toward minimizing single-use packaging. The Duo Refill Can is nitrogen-sealed to ensure the freshness of its contents, which are made exclusively from Spanish Picual olives. These olives are valued for their high antioxidant levels and stability, making them ideal for cooking (“Sizzle”) and finishing (“Drizzle”) applications. The refill cans offer a convenient and environmentally friendly way for consumers to maintain a steady supply of high-quality extra virgin olive oil without constantly contributing to packaging waste. Graza aims to blend sustainable practices with premium product offerings, aligning with growing consumer demands for eco-conscious choices.
Hei Poa Refillable Sun Stick Offers Practical, Sustainable Solution
Quadpack, a global provider of packaging solutions and a regular to the pages of the Innovation Zone, has partnered with French brand Hei Poa to develop a refillable packaging solution for its SPF50+ facial sun stick. The packaging called the Infinite Panstick, is made from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, promoting reduced plastic waste. Designed specifically for targeted facial applications like the nose and lips, the 15g stick aims to combine practicality with sustainability. The refill mechanism allows consumers to reuse the packaging rather than purchase a new unit. Additionally, the packaging can be decorated with colorful designs using heat transfer techniques. This innovation seeks to address environmental concerns while providing convenience in personal care products, aligning with the growing demand for more sustainable options in packaging. Although the refillable sun stick is a step toward reducing waste, its overall market impact may be incremental. However, the design’s emphasis on sustainability and practicality sets a positive example for future product developments.
