Amazon, Graza, and Hei Poa Introduce Reusable and Refillable Packaging Solutions

Amazon Pilots Reusable E-Commerce Packaging Solution, Graza Olive Oil in Recyclable Refill Can, Hei Poa Refillable Sunscreen Stick

See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging innovations from Amazon, Graza, and Hei Poa from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Oct 31, 2024
The Hipli reusable e-commerce packaging solution can be reused up to 100 times.
The Hipli reusable e-commerce packaging solution can be reused up to 100 times.
These refill initiatives not only encourage repeated use but significantly reduce single-use plastic demand, showcasing a scalable path toward sustainable packaging across industries.

Amazon Adopts Reusable Packaging for E-Commerce Deliveries 

Amazon has partnered with French startup Hipli, known for its reusable e-commerce packaging solutions, as part of its efforts to promote sustainability. Hipli has been featured in the Innovation Zone several times, and its packaging can be reused up to 100 times, offering a significant reduction in waste compared to traditional single-use board packaging. The system allows customers to return the packaging via postal services after receiving their orders, ensuring the bags are reused in future deliveries. This collaboration forms part of Amazon’s Sustainability Accelerator initiative, which supports innovations that address environmental challenges, particularly in packaging and circular economy practices. Hipli, already operational in several European countries, aims to reduce the environmental impact of the growing e-commerce sector by minimizing packaging waste and offering more sustainable delivery options. The pilot project, currently tested at Amazon’s Montélimar distribution center in Southeastern France, may lead to broader implementation of reusable packaging solutions across Amazon’s European operations, further aligning with regulations promoting the reuse of e-commerce packaging . 

Graza Refillable Olive Oil Cans Reduce Packaging Waste 

