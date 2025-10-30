Reusable packaging systems provider Bold Reuse has teamed up with materials science company Avery Dennison to launch a pilot program that tracks the entire lifecycle of reusable cups using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. The two-month pilot brings digital traceability to Bold Reuse’s circular cup system at two of Portland’s busiest sports venues—the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns—as well as the company’s Portland-based wash hub. Combined, the sports venues reach more than 2 million people annually.

“This pilot is about unlocking operational intelligence at scale,” says Jocelyn Quarrell, CEO of Bold Reuse. “With RFID, we can track every single cup throughout its journey, giving our partners transparency and performance metrics to make reuse as seamless and scalable as possible.”

Each of the cups in the pilot carries a unique RFID chip embedded during manufacturing. The chip is protected by layers of materials engineered to withstand high heat, industrial detergents, and repeated handling. Explains Mike Colarossi, head of sustainability enterprise at Avery Dennison, “The tags were purpose-built to remain readable and fully functional throughout. We ensure items can withstand repeated wash cycles without compromising RFID functionality, empowering consumers to reuse items again and again.”

According to Colarossi, this application demanded “a unique combination of durability, discretion, tamper resistance, reliable readability, and unobtrusiveness.” The tag uses Avery Dennison’s S8029 rubber hybridized acrylic adhesive, tested to withstand up to 1,000 industrial wash cycles, and a 1.2-mil PET over lamination for added strength and resistance to chemicals and heat.

The ultra-high-frequency (UHF) RFID tag and inlay used in the pilot, the AD-183 U9, integrates seamlessly with both fixed RFID readers installed at the wash hub and handheld scanners used by venue staff. This setup allows Bold Reuse to automatically collect data on return rates, dwell time, wash cycles, and the percentage of cups retired or damaged.

At the start of each event, cups are scanned and distributed to concessions. After use, they are returned by fans to collection bins throughout the venue. Venue staff then scan and consolidate cups before they are shipped to Bold Reuse’s wash hub, where they are washed, inspected, and tracked through sorting, sanitation, and packing. The process provides a clear record of every cup’s lifecycle, from first pour to final retirement.

Each RFID tag stores a unique identifier that eliminates the need for line-of-sight scanning, allowing cups to be read in bulk. “This significantly improves efficiency at collection points and wash stations, automating processes and reducing the risk of human error,” says Colarossi.

The cups used in the pilot are Bold Reuse’s standard PP5 reusable polypropylene models, capable of withstanding more than 500 washes. About 15,000 of these cups have been RFID tagged for this initial phase, with Avery Dennison providing the tags, hardware, and software and Bold Reuse covering labor and operating costs.

Data from the pilot will help Bold Reuse to learn about back-of-house teams, including concessions and environmental services. Says Barry Kubasak, director of operations for Bold Reuse, “This pilot will allow us to gather very detailed information about where and how cups move throughout a venue, which we can then leverage to drive process improvements.”

If the pilot performs as expected, Bold Reuse plans to extend the technology across its growing network of venues and corporate campuses. “This is made possible through our unique combination of materials science expertise and RFID technology,” says Colarossi. “Together, we’re delivering a scalable, item-level traceability solution that enables real-time accountability and transparency in reuse.” PW