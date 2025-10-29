Mondelēz Pilots 300,000 Cadbury Heroes Paper Tubs in Tesco

The international snacking company is testing the tubs for its mini chocolates as part of its broader push to cut virgin plastic and advance recyclable packaging across its brands.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 29, 2025
The new paper tubs for its Cadbury Heroes assortment of miniature chocolates were developed in partnership with DS Smith over several years of R&D.
Mondelez International

Over the last year, Mondelēz International has embraced paper packaging as one strategy for reducing the environmental impact of its packaging. In late 2024, it introduced mono-paper secondary packaging for its Lu biscuits produced at the La Haye-Fouassière plant in France. In 2025, it switched to a paper bottom can for its Cadbury drinking chocolate. And now, just this month, it has begun a trial of 300,000 Cadbury Heroes paper tubs across Tesco stores nationwide from October. The paper tubs are part of a test-and-learn initiative that will inform Mondelez’s efforts to achieve its long-term goal of reducing virgin plastic.

Says Joanna Dias, UK sustainability lead at Mondelēz International, “We are extremely proud to announce the new Cadbury Heroes paper tubs and are excited to hear consumer feedback on the new packaging. The paper tubs demonstrate once more Mondelēz’s commitment to driving sustainable packaging solutions and this test and learn initiative in partnership with Tesco will help inform our long-term efforts to reduce virgin plastic.”

The new paper tubs for its Cadbury Heroes assortment of miniature chocolates were developed in partnership with DS Smith, an International Paper company, over several years of R&D. As part of the trial, Mondelēz is asking Heroes fans to share their feedback by scanning the QR code on the inside of the lid. This feedback will inform its Heroes assortment selection and wider packaging initiatives in the future. The tubs feature the U.K.’s On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) labeling to support consumers with recycling information.

The trial is the second sustainable packaging initiative from Mondelēz and Tesco, which recently worked together on a trial to introduce ~1.8 million Cadbury Crunchie multipacks with 60% less outer plastic packaging per pack compared to a standard multipack format, thanks to an innovative sticker solution.

Says James Bull, head of packaging at Tesco, “We are delighted to be working with Mondelēz International on another sustainable packaging initiative which will support our mission to eliminate preventable packaging waste. As part of its Planet Plan, Tesco is committed to reducing its packaging footprint and collaborating with suppliers to evaluate packaging suitability.”

The Cadbury Heroes paper tubs test and learn initiative is the latest step in Mondelēz’s global Pack Light and Right strategy, which focuses on reducing packaging, evolving packaging so that it is designed to be recyclable, utilizing recycled materials where appropriate, and improving recycling infrastructure and capabilities.  PW

