McCormick's Old Bay Leads Charge of Spices Back to Tin

McCormick's Old Bay, and newer clean-label players, are bringing spices back to printed tin, pairing shelf impact and vintage charm with potential sustainability upside as EPR pressures grow.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 12, 2025
Old Bay Seasoning in tin: McCormick’s Old Bay returns to its classic printed tin canister—iconic blue-and-yellow graphics with a red lid—shown here with front panel and back label (nutrition facts/recipes).
OLD BAY®

Iconic Baltimore seafood seasoning Old Bay, the flagship spice of the Chesapeake Bay region for generations, is changing its packaging from plastic back to its original material, tin. While maintaining its fan-favorite logo and design, this brings back the classic feeling and user experience of years past, on shelves this month.

"Old Bay is more than a seasoning. It's a symbol of heritage, flavor, and Baltimore pride," Giovanna DiLegge, VP, marketing, U.S. consumer at McCormick & Company. "The return to tin is our way of honoring generations of fans who've made Old Bay a staple for decades. From crab feasts with family and friends to much more, Old Bay has long been the flavor that brings people together."Eat Happy Kitchen “BBQ Dust” (front): Clean-label brand Eat Happy Kitchen debuts a vintage-inspired printed tin package for its BBQ Dust seasoning, designed to pop on shelf and look at home on the countertop.Eat Happy Kitchen “BBQ Dust” (front): Clean-label brand Eat Happy Kitchen debuts a vintage-inspired printed tin package for its BBQ Dust seasoning, designed to pop on shelf and look at home on the countertop.Eat Happy Kitchen

