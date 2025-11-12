Linear Transport System Syncs 120 Axes for Ultra-Fast Capping

A new cap applicator from Tetra Pak uses the Beckhoff XTS linear servo transport system to deliver 25,000 precisely sealed cartons per hour, tripling output over conventional portion-package cappers that run at 9,000/hour, while combining digital control with flexible, high-speed motion.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 12, 2025
Tetra Pak® test packs with plastic caps glued on.
© Beckhoff
© Beckhoff

At its Modena, Italy, development center, Tetra Pak engineers recently designed a next-generation capping machine that applies plastic caps to beverage cartons at what they say is unprecedented speed and precision. The new Tetra Pak Cap Applicator 40 Speed Hyper uses a linear servo transport system, the XTS from Beckhoff, that precisely synchronizes over 120 motion axes, doubling system reliability and enabling quick changeovers across packaging formats. The system has been so successful that Tetra Pak’s pilot end-user customer (who could not be named), impressed by its reliability, performance, and flexibility, has described it as a “magic machine.”

“When it comes to new developments, we believe it is always very important to listen to our customers carefully,” says Gianmarco Di Eusebio, product owner at Tetra Pak. “In this case, a more flexible machine with reduced space requirements and a higher system output was needed. Current solutions for portion packages run at 9,000 units per hour – so achieving the required 25,000 would have meant installing three machines, each with a feeding system and so on, and finding the space to go along with that.” Two XTS linear transport systems installed parallel to each other enable extremely fast and highly precise joining of the plastic cap and carton packaging – supported by additional motion axes implemented using AM8000 servomotors (top).Two XTS linear transport systems installed parallel to each other enable extremely fast and highly precise joining of the plastic cap and carton packaging – supported by additional motion axes implemented using AM8000 servomotors (top).© Beckhoff

He adds that the requirements placed on the new machine were demanding, both because of the high processing rate and the complex 3D geometry of the cap, which must meet extremely high quality standards when applying adhesive.

To meet these goals, Tetra Pak’s engineering team says that it selected Beckhoff PC-based control to provide the necessary computing power and flexibility. 

“Our customers are increasingly demanding systems with a high degree of digitalization and connectivity,” adds Paolo Scarabelli, director of innovation, analytics & line solutions at Tetra Pak. “The PC-based control technology from Beckhoff forms the ideal basis for this. XTS also makes it easy to replace work that used to be mechanical with software functions, representing an additional step towards a digitalized machine. With the Tetra Pak Cap Applicator 40 Speed Hyper, for example, we were able to shift the boundary between digital and mechanical machine components in favor of digitalization. In our specific case, this means that we have full digital control of more machine functions and can operate the system more reliably.”

This higher level of digitalization improves data transparency and allows faster product changeovers. Fabio Bassissi, technology specialist at Tetra Pak, says: “The XTS movers can be controlled as individual servo axes, allowing new product formats to be introduced very quickly and easily, leveraging software flexibility. In addition, we can compensate for any mechanical tolerances very effectively in conjunction with the vision system for adhesive monitoring.” Adhesive is applied to the plastic caps in the upper XTS area, and the plastic caps are then glued to the cartons with high precision in the lower area – in a process that’s almost invisible to the naked eye at full speed.Adhesive is applied to the plastic caps in the upper XTS area, and the plastic caps are then glued to the cartons with high precision in the lower area – in a process that’s almost invisible to the naked eye at full speed.© Beckhoff

If the vision system detects adhesive deviation, the software automatically switches cam plates for the coupled mover pairs during operation, restoring the precise path. 

“We also use asset health monitoring to check the state of our equipment,” Bassissi adds. “All of this is crucial to quality assurance and, as such, to the success of the product. Ultimately, beverage containers can only be sent to end customers if they are reliably sealed and completely leak-tight.”

The Tetra Pak Cap Applicator 40 Speed Hyper’s motion architecture presents a real challenge: more than 120 real axes and 10 virtual master axes. Two parallel 4.5-m linear tracks each carry 55 movers, and roughly 10 rotary servo axes manage packaging transfer and hot melt application.

Because of the cap’s 3D shape, X, Y, and Z motions must synchronize with the movers’ trajectories. Each pair of movers is mechanically linked but operates across two parallel transport systems. 

Precise synchronization with PC-based control
Precise synchronization with PC-based control
Nov 12th, 2025
Application with XPlanar: interview with Christian Haslmair, CEO of ProPharma Automation
Application with XPlanar: interview with Christian Haslmair, CEO of ProPharma Automation
Nov 5th, 2025
Baykal Machinery: fiber laser cutting machine with Beckhoff technology
Baykal Machinery: fiber laser cutting machine with Beckhoff technology
Oct 27th, 2025
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Tetra Pak® test packs with plastic caps glued on.
Controls & Machine Components
Linear Transport System Syncs 120 Axes for Ultra-Fast Capping
A new cap applicator from Tetra Pak uses the Beckhoff XTS linear servo transport system to deliver 25,000 precisely sealed cartons per hour, tripling output over conventional portion-package cappers that run at 9,000/hour, while combining digital control with flexible, high-speed motion.
Wada Farms’ new 30% post-consumer recycled potato bag for Walmart is the first known food-contact PCR film in the retail potato market. The bag maintains performance and print quality comparable to virgin polyethylene while reducing virgin plastic use by more than 100,000 pounds annually.
Bagging & Pouching
Wada Farms, Walmart Roll Out 30% PCR Potato Bag
The 2025 On the Rise Award Winners and Krista DeBrosse, Director, Trade Show Operations, PMMI
PMMI News
PMMI Honors Emerging Industry Leaders with 2025 On the Rise Awards
As Chemical & Engineering News details, declining demand and fragile markets are threatening the economics of plastic recycling.
Recycling
Recycling Falters as Companies Retreat from Plastic-Waste Pledges
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
