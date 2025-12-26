Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

Top 15 of 2025, #10: Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization

The #10 most clicked article of 2025: Driven by consumer demand for more sustainable packaging, CPGs turn to new materials such as paper and bio-based/compostable plastic, but higher costs, material complexity, and other limitations may slow adoption.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 26, 2025
Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.
Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.
Packaging World

Since the Ellen MacArthur Foundation released its seminal report, “New Plastics Economy: Rethinking the Future of Plastics,” in late 2017, and followed it with The Global Commitment a year later, there has been an immense focus by CPGs on creating a circular economy for packaging.

Through The Global Commitment, over 250 businesses—including some of the world’s largest plastic producers, retailers, and consumer packaged goods companies—representing 20% of the world’s plastic packaging, made ambitious pledges to reduce their plastic and plastic pollution by 2025. Although many have made progress, most have fallen short of their goals. Their experiences over the years have shown that transitioning to a circular economy for packaging is far more complex than anticipated.

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Primary Image Web
Recycling
Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
Assuming the format is the same as or very similar to previous commercial rollouts, it's functionally bag-in-box. In this case, the “box” portion begins as a die-cut and geometrically creased blank of printed paperboard.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #12: Target Launches Paper Bottle in 1200 Stores with Own-Brand Wine
Cng
Recycling
Charter Next Generation Expands MDO Capabilities with New 9-Layer and 5-Layer Lines
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #10: Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
The #10 most clicked article of 2025: Driven by consumer demand for more sustainable packaging, CPGs turn to new materials such as paper and bio-based/compostable plastic, but higher costs, material complexity, and other limitations may slow adoption.
Tide’s polypropylene caps undergo LaserSharp marking on two sides. On the left, we see an inverted bottle where Tide’s blue detergent is completely filling the dosing cap. Fill-level guidelines are visible both when detergent is in the cap as pictured, and when the cap is empty. On the upper right, we see the OXI logo on the other side of the cap. This branding/logo was also marked on the cap in the LaserSharp process.
Coding & Marking
Top 15 of 2025, #11: P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability
Assuming the format is the same as or very similar to previous commercial rollouts, it's functionally bag-in-box. In this case, the “box” portion begins as a die-cut and geometrically creased blank of printed paperboard.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #12: Target Launches Paper Bottle in 1200 Stores with Own-Brand Wine
Changeover on the cartoner from 4-count to 12-count takes about 40 minutes.
Filling, Capping & Closing
Top 15 of 2025, #13: New Canning, In-house Shrink Sleeve Labeling, Distinguish Craft Brewer
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Get a jump on your 2026 packaging & processing goals at PACK EXPO East.
Be the first to find what’s next in packaging & processing at PACK EXPO East. See new solutions from 500 exhibitors, uncover creative ideas for 40+ verticals and gain inspiration from free sessions on industry trends—all in one trip to Philadelphia.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE
Get a jump on your 2026 packaging & processing goals at PACK EXPO East.
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film
Stretch Film
Cortec’s EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film combines permanent static dissipation and vapor-phase corrosion protection to safeguard sensitive electronics and metal components during storage and transport.
OCC Recycling Solution
Easy-Access Reject Device for Gravity Inspection
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2025
Nov/Dec 2025
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »