Top 15 of 2025, #10: Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization

Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.

Since the Ellen MacArthur Foundation released its seminal report, “New Plastics Economy: Rethinking the Future of Plastics,” in late 2017, and followed it with The Global Commitment a year later, there has been an immense focus by CPGs on creating a circular economy for packaging.

Through The Global Commitment, over 250 businesses—including some of the world’s largest plastic producers, retailers, and consumer packaged goods companies—representing 20% of the world’s plastic packaging, made ambitious pledges to reduce their plastic and plastic pollution by 2025. Although many have made progress, most have fallen short of their goals. Their experiences over the years have shown that transitioning to a circular economy for packaging is far more complex than anticipated.