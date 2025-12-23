Top 15 of 2025, #13: New Canning, In-house Shrink Sleeve Labeling, Distinguish Craft Brewer

Changeover on the cartoner from 4-count to 12-count takes about 40 minutes.

The Shop Beer Co. of Tempe, Ariz., has seen steady growth since its founding in 2016. No surprise, then, that a new canning line went into operation in early 2024.

“We decommissioned a canning line that was anchored by a six-head filler,” says brewery president Dylan DeMiguel. “That equipment is still in great condition and we’re looking to sell it. We just outgrew it.”