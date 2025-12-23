Top 15 of 2025, #13: New Canning, In-house Shrink Sleeve Labeling, Distinguish Craft Brewer

The Shop Beer Co. of Tempe, Ariz., has seen steady growth since its founding in 2016. No surprise, then, that a new canning line went into operation in early 2024.
“We decommissioned a canning line that was anchored by a six-head filler,” says brewery president Dylan DeMiguel. “That equipment is still in great condition and we’re looking to sell it. We just outgrew it.”
In picking equipment for the new line, two packaging machinery suppliers represented in the old line were called on once again: Ska Fabricating and Pneumatic Scale Angelus, a BW Packaging company. Ska specializes in depalletizing, palletizing, and conveying systems, and it’s worth pointing out that The Shop also has two Ska systems at its sister company Handsome Packaging. Located about a mile from the brewery, Handsome Packaging is where full-body shrink sleeves are applied for beverage marketers of all stripes who choose not to buy pre-printed cans but don’t want the hassle of applying their own shrink sleeve labels in house. Cans being filled on The Shop’s new canning line are all decorated at Handsome Packaging.