According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film. Sabic

Lamb Weston, a global leader in frozen potato products, has introduced a circular packaging solution that uses its own used cooking oil to help produce the flexible film for its retail frozen fries. Developed with SABIC and Oerlemans Plastics, part of the OPACKGROUP, the film contains at least 60% certified bio-renewable polyethylene and delivers a 30% lower carbon footprint, aided by a 20% reduction in film thickness.

"Distributors, retailers, and consumers have become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and show a growing preference for more sustainable packaging. We have anticipated this trend and developed an industry-leading bio-circular retail packaging solution for our pre-fried frozen potato products that provides a highly responsible value proposition," says Sebastiaan Besems, Lamb Weston VP commercial EMEA.