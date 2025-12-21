Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Top 15 of 2025, #15: Used Cooking Oil Powers Lamb Weston’s Potato Bag

The #15 most clicked article of 2025: Lamb Weston launches an industry-first bag for its frozen potatoes that’s made from used cooking oil, cutting its packaging’s carbon footprint by 30%.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 21, 2025
According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston's previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film.
According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film.
Sabic

Lamb Weston, a global leader in frozen potato products, has introduced a circular packaging solution that uses its own used cooking oil to help produce the flexible film for its retail frozen fries. Developed with SABIC and Oerlemans Plastics, part of the OPACKGROUP, the film contains at least 60% certified bio-renewable polyethylene and delivers a 30% lower carbon footprint, aided by a 20% reduction in film thickness.

According to SABIC, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film. Image courtesy of SABIC.
According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film.
