Top 15 of 2025, #14: Brewery Builds Runway for Growth into Tight Space

Spanning the range of familiar formats that constitute the craft brew universe—and all within a couple of walkable blocks in Cleveland—are Market Garden Breweries. Founded in 2010, Market Garden Brewery is a taphouse and gastropub that serves beer mostly on tap and has a full menu for in-person occasions. Its nearby Nano Brew Cleveland cousin is more of neighborhood bar and burger joint, but it’s also a specialty pilot brewery—a laboratory for mad scientist brewmasters. And most interesting to us at Packaging World, in a beautifully repurposed older building behind the main taphouse parking lot, Market Garden Craft Brewery represents the production wing of the business. In that facility, always-improving packaging lines provide the scale, speed, and volume to supply wide swaths of Northern Ohio, Central Ohio, and most recently, Western Pennsylvania. New equipment acquisitions, capped off by a new rotary filler/seamer, have the brewery growing its reach and business, even as the wider craft brew industry contracts around it.
Market Garden Breweries
