Top 15 of 2025, #14: Brewery Builds Runway for Growth into Tight Space

The #14 most clicked article of 2025: With a new rotary filler/rotary seamer at its heart, a nearly all-new packaging line is now humming along at 100 cans per minute. Future-proofing the line meant building in a lot more capacity than is needed—for now, at least.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 22, 2025
Shrink sleeves being 'shot' onto awaiting bright cans, pictured here traveling into the steam tunnel.
Shrink sleeves being 'shot' onto awaiting bright cans, pictured here traveling into the steam tunnel.
Market Garden Breweries

Spanning the range of familiar formats that constitute the craft brew universe—and all within a couple of walkable blocks in Cleveland—are Market Garden Breweries. Founded in 2010, Market Garden Brewery is a taphouse and gastropub that serves beer mostly on tap and has a full menu for in-person occasions. Its nearby Nano Brew Cleveland cousin is more of neighborhood bar and burger joint, but it’s also a specialty pilot brewery—a laboratory for mad scientist brewmasters. And most interesting to us at Packaging World, in a beautifully repurposed older building behind the main taphouse parking lot, Market Garden Craft Brewery represents the production wing of the business. In that facility, always-improving packaging lines provide the scale, speed, and volume to supply wide swaths of Northern Ohio, Central Ohio, and most recently, Western Pennsylvania. New equipment acquisitions, capped off by a new rotary filler/seamer, have the brewery growing its reach and business, even as the wider craft brew industry contracts around it.

