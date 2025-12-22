Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

SayHay Develops Reuseable Straw, My Sweet Salad's Compostable Packaging for Tomatoes, and Incredible Eats Introduces Wrapping Paper

See a few examples of bio-based packaging from SayHay, My Sweet Salad, and Incredible Eats from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 22, 2025
The product is designed to break down without leaving microplastics and is free from plastic, polylactic acid (PLA), and PFAS.
The product is designed to break down without leaving microplastics and is free from plastic, polylactic acid (PLA), and PFAS.
ThePackHub

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

SayHay's reusable plant-based straws offers a compostable alternative to plastic

SayHay, based in the Netherlands, has developed a line of reusable drinking straws made from plant-based materials as an alternative to conventional plastic straws. The straws are certified home compostable by both BPI in North America and TÜV Austria in Europe, ensuring compliance with recognized standards for biodegradability in domestic environments. The product is designed to break down without leaving microplastics and is free from plastic, polylactic acid (PLA), and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The straws are also industrially compostable and have a verified carbon footprint, though the specific measurement is not disclosed. Suitable for both hot and cold beverages, the straws offer a reusable option that is dishwasher safe and resistant to becoming soggy, an issue common with some paper-based alternatives. SayHay promotes these straws as being used by multiple brands, although no specific partnerships are detailed. The company positions the innovation as part of a broader effort to reduce plastic waste by introducing fully biodegradable packaging solutions.

The pack features a GS1 standard 2D QR code, allowing consumers to access information on the product’s origin, certifications, traceability, and sustainable farming practices.The pack features a GS1 standard 2D QR code, allowing consumers to access information on the product’s origin, certifications, traceability, and sustainable farming practices.ThePackHub

Fill out the form below to request more information about SayHay Develops Reuseable Straw, My Sweet Salad's Compostable Packaging for Tomatoes, and Incredible Eats Introduces Wrapping Paper
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film.
Bio-based
Top 15 of 2025, #15: Used Cooking Oil Powers Lamb Weston’s Potato Bag
From left: Sam Walker, Head of Business & Development; David Cohen, PR & Communications Manager; Scott Thompson, Technology Director; Katrina Curl, Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director.
Workforce
Xampla Supercharges Global Commercialization of Morro Materials with Hires and Promotions
Renaissance
Bio-based
Renaissance BioScience and Biome Bioplastics Partner to Develop Next-Generation Sustainable, Renewable Bioplastics
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
Shrink sleeves being 'shot' onto awaiting bright cans, pictured here traveling into the steam tunnel.
Beer
Top 15 of 2025, #14: Brewery Builds Runway for Growth into Tight Space
The #14 most clicked article of 2025: With a new rotary filler/rotary seamer at its heart, a nearly all-new packaging line is now humming along at 100 cans per minute. Future-proofing the line meant building in a lot more capacity than is needed—for now, at least.
The product is designed to break down without leaving microplastics and is free from plastic, polylactic acid (PLA), and PFAS.
Bio-based
SayHay, My Sweet Salad, and Incredible Eats Design Bio-based Packaging
According to Sabic, the lighter weight of the bag coupled with the bio-based polymer results in a 30% lower carbon footprint when calculated against Lamb Weston’s previous retail packaging made from 100% fossil-based film.
Bio-based
Top 15 of 2025, #15: Used Cooking Oil Powers Lamb Weston’s Potato Bag
Four of the five new packaging cells are dedicated to the 8.5-oz carton while one cell can do either 40-oz or 8.5-oz cartons.
Bagging & Pouching
Jiffy Mix Modernizes Packaging With Flexible, Compact Cells
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film
Stretch Film
Cortec’s EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film combines permanent static dissipation and vapor-phase corrosion protection to safeguard sensitive electronics and metal components during storage and transport.
OCC Recycling Solution
Easy-Access Reject Device for Gravity Inspection
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2025
Nov/Dec 2025
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »