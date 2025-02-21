Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Market Garden Builds Long Runway for Growth into Tight Quarters

With a new rotary filler/rotary seamer at its heart, a nearly all-new packaging line is now humming along at 100 cans per minute. Future-proofing the line meant building in a lot more capacity than is needed—for now, at least.

Matt Reynolds
Feb 21, 2025
Twelve-head rotary filling is immediately followed by a three-head seamer for low oxygen pickup.
Twelve-head rotary filling is immediately followed by a three-head seamer for low oxygen pickup.

Spanning the range of familiar formats that constitute the craft brew universe—and all within a couple of walkable blocks in Cleveland—are Market Garden Breweries. Founded in 2010, Market Garden Brewery is a taphouse and gastropub that serves beer mostly on tap and has a full menu for in-person occasions. Its nearby Nano Brew Cleveland cousin is more of neighborhood bar and burger joint, but it’s also a specialty pilot brewery—a laboratory for mad scientist brewmasters. And most interesting to us at Packaging World, in a beautifully repurposed older building behind the main taphouse parking lot, Market Garden Craft Brewery represents the production wing of the business. In that facility, always-improving packaging lines provide the scale, speed, and volume to supply wide swaths of Northern Ohio, Central Ohio, and most recently, Western Pennsylvania. New equipment acquisitions, capped off by a new rotary filler/seamer, have the brewery growing its reach and business, even as the wider craft brew industry contracts around it.Depalletizing of bright stock cans is done on a GR-X overhead depalletizer in the warehouse. Cans are single-filed and conveyed through a wall into the packaging hallDepalletizing of bright stock cans is done on a GR-X overhead depalletizer in the warehouse. Cans are single-filed and conveyed through a wall into the packaging hall

Co-founder Andy Tveekrem’s auspicious beginnings as one of the nation’s pioneers in craft brew, and current status as an industry stalwart and advocate, have equipped Market Garden to navigate a changing and challenging landscape. Early in his career he was brewmaster at venerable craft brew trailblazers Great Lakes Brewing Co., then Frederick Brewing Co., then Dogfish Head, before coming home to Cleveland with Market Garden in 2010. Today, he’s past President of the Master Brewers Association (2021-2022) and active in their local District Midwest. For our purposes, in his role as Brewmaster at Market Garden, Tveekrem has been active in improving packaging equipment.

Filling/seaming update

Can FillingLike so many other craft brewers in the past decade, Market Garden has lived through the shift away from bottles and toward aluminum cans as the predominant packaging format.

“But when I looked at some of the canning equipment [available for small volumes] going back to 2014, I mildly horrified at what I saw. That’s why got excited when I heard Pneumatic Scale Angelus (PSA) [a BW Packaging company] was coming out with the CB50 filler,” Tveekrem says. “It’s a company that’s known for, and maybe invented, the double seam. I figured they're going to engineer it correctly, and that seaming would not be an issue. They’ve taken the same seaming chucks and equipment that they use on their high-speed, 2,000 per minute lines, and applied them for the smaller brewer.”

By 2018, the Market Garden was focusing on canning operations. For about a year, the brewery acted as a beta tester for the now-ubiquitous CB50, which is a 50 can-per-minute (CPM) six-head in-line filler with single-head in-line seamer.

“We've had a really good relationship ever since,” Tveekrem says. “We provide them a lot of data on how the equipment's running, the oxygen content, and the fill heights. They would have their people come up [from the nearby Akron, Ohio area] to do test runs, and even have potential customers come by and look at it.”

The existing CB50 had been a workhorse, and PSA has been keeping it up with upgrades and improvements as they came to market. Before long, PSA brought a 100 CPM in-line filler to market. Soon after that, PSA set its sights on a newer version of the CB100, an isobarometric counter-pressure rotary fill/rotary seam version. Market Garden once again volunteered to beta test the 100 CPM line, but Tveekrem had his heart set on that not-yet available dual-rotary CB100R, so he would have to wait for the first one to roll off the line. Just knowing that that CB100R was coming down the pike later in 2023, Market Garden began upgrading its upstream and downstream equipment in earlier in the year.

“We had already gotten rid of the bottling line, but what we still had left was an older canning line with a half-high depalletizer,” Tveekrem says. “It was clunky and slow, and once we got rid of the bottling, it was absurd to have just half a room with this weird configuration. We had cobbled it together over the years, so it was really squeezed in tight.”

In a bid to future-proof production, Tveekrem and team designed the new line to accommodate speeds much higher than the incoming filler’s max line speed of 100CPM, all the way to 300 CPM. The company will be ready if growth requires even newer, faster filling operations. Market Garden enlisted Peter Viiberg, local integrator and owner of Vee-Pak, Inc. (VPI) to help specify the ancillary equipment that would surround his new filler, with an eye on buying locally when possible.

Upstream upgrades

Once in the packaging hall, cans are lowerated from mezzanine level to floor heightOnce in the packaging hall, cans are lowerated from mezzanine level to floor heightThe first piece of equipment on the new line, from early 2023, was a full height depalletizer from GR-X, a local Michigan OEM recently acquired by Ska Fabricating. With space in the packaging hall at a premium, the machine resides in the adjoining warehouse, where cans are depalletized and single filed, then travel through a window into packaging operations on the other side of the wall. There, a GRX lowerator takes cans down to operating height, around 40-in off the floor.

“It’s nice, with soft rubber fingers that gently convey the cans downward. We run mostly 12-, and some 16-ounce cans. It's able to do 19.2-ounce cans, but we haven't tried that—we’d have to make some adjustments first. In theory, we could even do slim or sleek cans, but we’d have to buy some downstream change parts that we don’t need quite yet,” Tveekrem says.

Single filed, lowerated cans are then conveyed through another new set of equipment—an AFM shrink sleeve applicator and attendant steam shrink tunnel from the same OEM. Outside of a handful of mainstay beers, Market Garden tends to be a higher mix/lower volume operation, so shrink sleeving, both in-house and in-line, is an important new trick. Market Garden previously didn’t have shrink capabilities at all, much less in-line. Shrink sleeves had to be applied to bright cans elsewhere, then brought into inventory in the warehouse. That’s done in-line today, with rollstock supplied by local Blue Label Packaging Co., a Columbus firm with digital printing capabilities.

“Also, we’re seeing a lot of direct-print cans. It's now becoming more viable because the prices are steadily coming down,” Tveekrem adds. “So that's promising too.”Shrink sleeving rollstock from Blue Label Packaging Co. on an AFM shrink sleever.Shrink sleeving rollstock from Blue Label Packaging Co. on an AFM shrink sleever.

Still, economics dictate the use of traditional printed cans when at all possible. Recently lowered minimum order quantities (MOQs) from can suppliers have Market Garden moving in that direction where it makes sense. When running printed cans, the shrink sleeve applicator and heat tunnel can simply be turned off. Cans are conveyed through the equipment untouched and at speed.

Companies in this article
OneVision Corp.
Anton Paar
Blue Label Packaging Co.
Carleton Helical Technologies
GR-X Manufacturing
ProMach
Ska Fabricating
Pentair
Roberts PolyPro
Switchback
Allen Field
Rockwell Automation
BW Packaging (a Barry-Wehmiller Company)
Pneumatic Scale Angelus, A Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Company
AFM - American Film & Machinery
Heuft USA Inc.
Mpac Group
KEYENCE Corp. of America
Dorner
