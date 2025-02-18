Last chance to save $100! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
LAST CHANCE! Register ASAP for $30

New Canning, In-house Shrink Sleeve Labeling, Distinguish Craft Brewer

The Shop Beer Co. decommissioned one canning line and replaced it with another. Also part of its manufacturing mix is an in-house shrink sleeve labeling operation just down the street.

Pat Reynolds
Feb 18, 2025
The Shop Beer Co. Cartoner
Changeover on the cartoner from 4-count to 12-count takes about 40 minutes.

The Shop Beer Co. of Tempe, Ariz., has seen steady growth since its founding in 2016. No surprise, then, that a new canning line went into operation in early 2024.

“We decommissioned a canning line that was anchored by a six-head filler,” says brewery president Dylan DeMiguel. “That equipment is still in great condition and we’re looking to sell it. We just outgrew it.”

In picking equipment for the new line, two packaging machinery suppliers represented in the old line were called on once again: Ska Fabricating and  Pneumatic Scale Angelus, a BW Packaging company. Ska specializes in depalletizing, palletizing, and conveying systems, and it’s worth pointing out that The Shop also has two Ska systems at its sister company Handsome Packaging. Located about a mile from the brewery, Handsome Packaging is where full-body shrink sleeves are applied for beverage marketers of all stripes who choose not to buy pre-printed cans but don’t want the hassle of applying their own shrink sleeve labels in house. Cans being filled on The Shop’s new canning line are all decorated at Handsome Packaging.

According to David Arnce, founder and creative director of The Shop, the existence of Handsome Packaging has a lot to do with the minimum order quantities that various can suppliers were requiring a few years back. “When that came about we saw it as an opportunity for us to not only address our own desire for access to cans in quantities we were comfortable with but also to meet the needs of other beverage producers in the region,” says Arnce.

Operating at Handsome Beverage are Ska’s CIB Depalletizer and FAR Bulk Palletizer. In between the two are theThe Shop Beer Co. Filler/SeamerThe 12-head rotary filler delivers 100 cans/min. SleevePro400 shrink sleeve labeling system from Karlville, followed by a Tornado Tunnel, the latest heat shrinking system available from Karlville. Designed to deliver high-quality shrinkage without the challenges associated with steam-based systems, it uses precisely controlled hot air to achieve uniform shrinkage, thus eliminating the need for steam. Also setting it apart is that, like its name suggests, it includes an actual “tornado” section where high-volume air hits the container to shrink the label material quickly and efficiently.

Getting back to the new canning line at the brewery, depalletizing of cans is done on a CIB Depalletizing system from Ska Fab. An overhead depalletizer, it sweeps cans off one layer at a time onto a platform where line pressure gradually and gently single files them. Then the cans run down a Mini-S-Grip Lowerator Conveyor also supplied by Ska Fab. “That lowerator played a big role in allowing us to shrink our overall footprint,” says DeMiguel.

On their way through the lowerator, cans pass through a Ska ionized air rinser and a Videojet ink-jet date coder that puts a code on the bottom of each can. Next is filling, done on a Pneumatic Scale Angelus 12-head CB100R rotary machine that has a three-station rotary seamer integrated with it. “It's a very efficient counter pressure filler, so our loss is less than 1%, and we run at about 100 cans per minute on the 12-oz size,” says DeMiguel. “It’s just the right system for the growth trajectory we’re on.” 

Exiting the filler/seamer on Nercon's Modular Conveyor Express (MCE) conveyors integrated by Ska Fab, cans pass through a Filtec inspection system that kicks out any cans with low fills. Next is an air knife from Republic Manufacturing that dries the cans before they enter an intermittent motion cartoner from Smurfit Westrock. It produces either 4-count cartons of 16-oz cans or 12-count cartons of 12-oz cans. Supplied by Smurfit Westrock, the 18-pt paperboard cartons are printed offset in four to six colors.  Crispy Blonde LagerThe Shop Beer Co.'s 16-oz 4-pack multipack carton, Crispy Blonde Lager.

Changeover from one can size to the other takes about 40 minutes, says Arnce, which he finds very appealing. Perhaps more important is that the machine occupies minimal space. “We went for a year hand packing cans into cartons, so putting that cartoner in was one of the easiest decisions we ever made,” says Arnce. “And the training that came along with it was great.” 

One task still done by hand is the erection of corrugated trays and the loading of filled cartons into those trays. Arnce says automating this would be plenty attractive, but space constraints have so far ruled that out. All the same, he’s pleased with how things have shaken out now that the new canning line is in operation. “While we need two operators handling the corrugated trays, we need only two on the upstream depalletizing, filling, seaming, and cartoning operations,” he says. “The line has been a welcome addition.” PW

 

 

Companies in this article
Handsome Packaging
Republic Mfg.
Ska Fabricating
Smurfit Westrock
Modular Conveyor Express
Karlville
Pneumatic Scale Angelus, A Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Company
Nercon Conveyor Systems
Filtec
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Videos from Nercon Conveyor Systems
View more »
Pack Southeast 2025 Teaser
Pack Southeast 2025 Teaser
Feb 17th, 2025
Dairy Conveyor Systems
Dairy Conveyor Systems
Dec 27th, 2023
Multi-Lane Adjustable Guide Rails by Nercon
Multi-Lane Adjustable Guide Rails by Nercon
Aug 16th, 2023
View more »
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
LAST CHANCE TO SAVE! Innovation for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Recommended
LAST CHANCE TO SAVE! Innovation for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Related Stories
No20background
Home
Ska Fabricating
Sw Logo Primary 2 Col
Home
Smurfit Westrock
Mce Logo 5fd8f510dd7c0
Home
Modular Conveyor Express
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
The Shop Beer Co. Cartoner
Beer
New Canning, In-house Shrink Sleeve Labeling, Distinguish Craft Brewer
The Shop Beer Co. decommissioned one canning line and replaced it with another. Also part of its manufacturing mix is an in-house shrink sleeve labeling operation just down the street.
Heliconia brand cosmetics
Operational Excellence
Column: Emerging Brands, What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?
Pack Expo International 2024 2
PMMI News
PACK EXPO East and PACK EXPO International Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Shows by Trade Show Executive
COOKIEBOT and SLUG GRIPPERS
Robotics
Unique Gripper Shines in Robotic Cookie Multi-pack Automation System
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
LAST CHANCE TO SAVE $100! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER ASAP FOR $30!
LAST CHANCE TO SAVE $100! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Kiss The Cap Goodbye Big Mac
Cap-Free Solution for Gable-Top Cartons
Carton Service's fully recyclable, no-cap paperboard gable carton is suitable for various products, even in wet environments, and feature a perforated opening for dispensing.
Lunaire Environmental to Feature Stability Chambers & Rooms at PACK EXPO Southeast
All-Plastic Pumps
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »