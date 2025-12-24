Top 15 of 2025, #12: Target Launches Paper Bottle in 1200 Stores with Own-Brand Wine

Assuming the format is the same as or very similar to previous commercial rollouts, it's functionally bag-in-box. In this case, the “box” portion begins as a die-cut and geometrically creased blank of printed paperboard.

Target is the first major U.S. supermarket retailer to commission a range of wines bottled in what it says are lower-carbon paper bottles. Stakeholders claim that the move, which uses the Frugalpac Frugal Bottle format, will save the equivalent of nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide. The outer paperboard shell, they say, is curbside recyclable.

Packaging World previously reported on the concept with Distillery 98, Buen Vato, and Contina Fresco applucations