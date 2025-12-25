Top 15 of 2025, #11: P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability

Tide’s polypropylene caps undergo LaserSharp marking on two sides. On the left, we see an inverted bottle where Tide’s blue detergent is completely filling the dosing cap. Fill-level guidelines are visible both when detergent is in the cap as pictured, and when the cap is empty. On the upper right, we see the OXI logo on the other side of the cap. This branding/logo was also marked on the cap in the LaserSharp process.

LasX, insets added for emphasis by Packaging World