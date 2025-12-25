Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Top 15 of 2025, #11: P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability

The #11 most clicked article of 2025: A new laser-marked closure eliminates labels and inks while standing out on the shelf and giving consumers permanent, easy-to-read dosing guidance.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 25, 2025
Tide’s polypropylene caps undergo LaserSharp marking on two sides. On the left, we see an inverted bottle where Tide’s blue detergent is completely filling the dosing cap. Fill-level guidelines are visible both when detergent is in the cap as pictured, and when the cap is empty. On the upper right, we see the OXI logo on the other side of the cap. This branding/logo was also marked on the cap in the LaserSharp process.
Tide’s polypropylene caps undergo LaserSharp marking on two sides. On the left, we see an inverted bottle where Tide’s blue detergent is completely filling the dosing cap. Fill-level guidelines are visible both when detergent is in the cap as pictured, and when the cap is empty. On the upper right, we see the OXI logo on the other side of the cap. This branding/logo was also marked on the cap in the LaserSharp process.
LasX, insets added for emphasis by Packaging World

Procter & Gamble introduced laser-marked caps on its Tide Ultra OXI Boost liquid detergent, applying LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology to enhance both consumer usability and packaging sustainability. The new application replaces molded-in dosing bars or printed indicators with precisely marked, permanent graphics that clearly show fill levels for small, medium, and large laundry loads.

