Top 15 of 2025, #11: P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability

Procter & Gamble introduced laser-marked caps on its Tide Ultra OXI Boost liquid detergent, applying LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology to enhance both consumer usability and packaging sustainability. The new application replaces molded-in dosing bars or printed indicators with precisely marked, permanent graphics that clearly show fill levels for small, medium, and large laundry loads.
“We were exploring laser marking as a way to improve sustainability of packaging—less waste with labels and other materials—as well as clear, more permanent on-pack communication,” says a P&G spokesperson. “The exploration on cap was a natural application, given the importance of clearly conveying dosing guidance for optimal results.”