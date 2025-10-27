P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability

A new laser-marked closure eliminates labels and inks while giving consumers permanent, easy-to-read dosing guidance.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 27, 2025
P&G’s Tide brand uses laser marking to add clear, permanent dosing lines directly onto the cap. The marking guides consumers on proper use while supporting fully recyclable, label-free packaging produced at line speed.
LasX

Procter & Gamble introduced laser-marked caps on its Tide Ultra OXI Boost liquid detergent, applying LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology to enhance both consumer usability and packaging sustainability. The new application replaces molded-in dosing bars or printed indicators with precisely marked, permanent graphics that clearly show fill levels for small, medium, and large laundry loads.

“We were exploring laser marking as a way to improve sustainability of packaging—less waste with labels and other materials—as well as clear, more permanent on-pack communication,” says a P&G spokesperson. “The exploration on cap was a natural application, given the importance of clearly conveying dosing guidance for optimal results.”

The new caps mark the commercial culmination of a four-year collaboration between P&G and LasX, first announced in a press release in November 2024. The partnership’s goal was to develop a high-speed, high-resolution alternative to traditional labeling or molding, enabling direct-to-package communication that could meet the needs of fast-moving consumer goods lines.

“We selected LasX as our partner for their laser marking expertise to bring to scale our vision of high-resolution, high-speed labeling to create packaging that delights consumers and is consistent with our sustainability goals,” said Lee Ellen Drechsler, SVP, R&D, Sustainable Technologies at Procter & Gamble in Nov. 2024. “We brought together our expertise in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturing with LasX’s laser marking capabilities to create LaserSharp Marking—and now we are excited for the possibilities this technology brings to our portfolio of trusted brands.”

At the core of the system is LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology, which uses high-frequency, digitally controlled lasers synchronized with advanced motion controls to create fine-resolution markings at full production speeds.

“[It’s] marking at production speeds required pulsing and moving the lasers at speeds higher than any widely available marking technology,” a LasX spokesperson says. “The laser is pulsing millions of times per second to create the pixels in the image. This demands very high-power, high-frequency lasers.”

Because the process is digital, the system allows immediate artwork changes, lot coding, or product-specific messaging without tooling adjustments. “Any artwork can be downloaded and instantly changed to the order quantity of one,” the LasX spokesperson added. “We can integrate lot coding, serialization, and security or anti-counterfeit features—all without tooling changes.”

