P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability

Procter & Gamble introduced laser-marked caps on its Tide Ultra OXI Boost liquid detergent, applying LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology to enhance both consumer usability and packaging sustainability. The new application replaces molded-in dosing bars or printed indicators with precisely marked, permanent graphics that clearly show fill levels for small, medium, and large laundry loads.
“We were exploring laser marking as a way to improve sustainability of packaging—less waste with labels and other materials—as well as clear, more permanent on-pack communication,” says a P&G spokesperson. “The exploration on cap was a natural application, given the importance of clearly conveying dosing guidance for optimal results.”
The new caps mark the commercial culmination of a four-year collaboration between P&G and LasX, first announced in a press release in November 2024. The partnership’s goal was to develop a high-speed, high-resolution alternative to traditional labeling or molding, enabling direct-to-package communication that could meet the needs of fast-moving consumer goods lines.
“We selected LasX as our partner for their laser marking expertise to bring to scale our vision of high-resolution, high-speed labeling to create packaging that delights consumers and is consistent with our sustainability goals,” said Lee Ellen Drechsler, SVP, R&D, Sustainable Technologies at Procter & Gamble in Nov. 2024. “We brought together our expertise in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturing with LasX’s laser marking capabilities to create LaserSharp Marking—and now we are excited for the possibilities this technology brings to our portfolio of trusted brands.”
At the core of the system is LasX’s LaserSharp Marking technology, which uses high-frequency, digitally controlled lasers synchronized with advanced motion controls to create fine-resolution markings at full production speeds.
“[It’s] marking at production speeds required pulsing and moving the lasers at speeds higher than any widely available marking technology,” a LasX spokesperson says. “The laser is pulsing millions of times per second to create the pixels in the image. This demands very high-power, high-frequency lasers.”
Because the process is digital, the system allows immediate artwork changes, lot coding, or product-specific messaging without tooling adjustments. “Any artwork can be downloaded and instantly changed to the order quantity of one,” the LasX spokesperson added. “We can integrate lot coding, serialization, and security or anti-counterfeit features—all without tooling changes.”
Tom Weigman, Vice President of Technology at LasX, calls the technology a “game-changing” advance in packaging flexibility. “LaserSharp Marking uses LasX’s unique control technology to mark high-resolution graphics directly on bottles and other packaging materials at much faster rates than conventional laser marking,” he says. “It brings high-resolution, production-speed marking to large areas, making it easy to create bold, customized graphics with minimal setup and effortless changeover.”
The system is designed to fit into existing packaging environments with minimal disruption. It can be installed inline within continuous-motion filling and capping lines or operated as a standalone module.
“As an engineer-to-order company, we offer both integration options,” says a LasX spokesperson. “Our primary goal is seamless integration into our customer’s packaging operations, and ongoing developments are further reducing the system’s footprint.”
The technology’s versatility extends beyond polypropylene closures. LasX is exploring LaserSharp Marking for use on HDPE, LDPE, PET, and PP across both rigid and flexible formats, supporting a range of consumer and industrial packaging applications.
Benefits to P&G’s sustainability profile
One of the key benefits of LaserSharp Marking is its alignment with P&G’s recyclability and sustainability goals. The laser-marked Tide cap is a mono-material component, eliminating inks, adhesives, and pressure-sensitive labels while maintaining brand aesthetics and legibility.
“LaserSharp Marking benefits include waste and cost reduction, flexibility of being digital, and supply chain simplification,” the LasX spokesperson says. “It also meets design-for-recyclability guidelines according to the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR, U.S.) and RecyClass (E.U.)”
P&G reports that the technology has been recognized by both APR and RecyClass as compliant with their recyclability criteria. LasX supports brand owners’ certification efforts by providing samples and data to demonstrate material compatibility.
“This initiative supports our efforts to ensure our packaging is recyclable,” adds the P&G spokesperson.
While the Tide cap marks the first commercial deployment of LaserSharp Marking on a consumer product, both companies see wider potential for the technology across multiple categories. The system’s digital agility enables variable or campaign-based graphics, multilingual labeling, and serialized tracking, all without adding consumable materials or changing tooling.
“LaserSharp Marking technology has many applications,” the P&G spokesperson says. “Its versatility makes it a viable option for variable or campaign-based graphics.”
For LasX, the Tide collaboration demonstrates how direct-to-package laser marking can extend beyond labeling to a broader vision of digital manufacturing for packaging.
“LaserSharp Marking is the package labeling of the future,” Weigman says. “It delivers high-resolution text and graphics directly on packaging materials at rapid production rates.”
With the Tide project now scaling to 24/7 commercial production, the partnership offers a clear example of how precision laser technology can merge packaging functionality, operational efficiency, and material sustainability, all within the same process. While P&G is focused on optimizing the Tide application, LasX says additional brand owners of consumer goods are already exploring where similar laser marking could simplify their own designs and sustainability goals.