Top 15 of 2025, #9: Mars' Kind is Next to Launch Recyclable Paper Wrapper

The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.

Kind Snacks , a Mars Snacking brand, is introducing a curbside recyclable paper wrapper pilot at Whole Foods Markets in the U.S. The news comes shortly on the heels of Riverside Natural Foods launching its MadeGood Foods snack bars in curbside recyclable paper wrappers. Taken together, the two U.S. announcements demonstrate that the global paper wrapper trend for confectionery and snack bars is finally making U.S. landfall with in-market, commercially available pilots and launches.

Kind Snacks says the pilot marks a significant step toward achieving a recycle-ready wrapper for the bars category while the brand continues to make progress towards its goal of ensuring all packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030. Printpack, Kind’s technical packaging partner, says that the pulpable paper used to flow-wrap these bars is a curbside recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper type. Stakeholders say that this packaging material will help make it possible for consumers to recycle.

“Our collaboration with Kind represents a true paradigm shift in sustainable packaging,” says Sandra Lewis, principal packaging advisor, Whole Foods Market. “Through their innovative development of this recyclable paper wrapper, they're fundamentally reimagining how snack foods can be packaged. Working together to bring this solution to our shelves represents a significant milestone in our mission to reduce single-use plastics.”

