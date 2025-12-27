Kick off 2026 with a competitive edge at PACK EXPO East. Register now!
Get a jump on your 2026 goals at PACK EXPO East. Put projects in motion, accelerate timelines and solve challenges—all in one trip to Philadelphia.

Top 15 of 2025, #9: Mars' Kind is Next to Launch Recyclable Paper Wrapper

The #9 most clicked article of 2025: The repulpable paper used to flow-wrap these bars is a curbside recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper film supplied by Printpack. The move is more evidence of a growing global, now national trend toward paper films able to run on existing equipment.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 27, 2025
The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.
The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.
Mars/KIND

Kind Snacks, a Mars Snacking brand, is introducing a curbside recyclable paper wrapper pilot at Whole Foods Markets in the U.S. The news comes shortly on the heels of Riverside Natural Foods launching its MadeGood Foods snack bars in curbside recyclable paper wrappers. Taken together, the two U.S. announcements demonstrate that the global paper wrapper trend for confectionery and snack bars is finally making U.S. landfall with in-market, commercially available pilots and launches.

Companies in this article
How2Recycle
Printpack
Videos from Printpack
View more »
Printpack Pet Care Packaging
Printpack Pet Care Packaging
Jun 9th, 2025
The 28th Annual J. Erskine Love Golf Tournament
The 28th Annual J. Erskine Love Golf Tournament
Oct 5th, 2023
Earth with John Holden: The Future of Sustainable Packaging
Earth with John Holden: The Future of Sustainable Packaging
Jun 26th, 2023
View more »
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.
Wrapping
Mars' Kind is Next in Line with Curbside Recyclable Paper Wrapper
Printpack Logo Pepl20 Tag 2 4 21
Home
Printpack
Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #10: Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
View More »
Top Stories
The Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & sea salt bars will be sold in singles in the paper wrapper at Whole Foods, so a consumer will not purchase a carton.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #9: Mars' Kind is Next to Launch Recyclable Paper Wrapper
The #9 most clicked article of 2025: The repulpable paper used to flow-wrap these bars is a curbside recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper film supplied by Printpack. The move is more evidence of a growing global, now national trend toward paper films able to run on existing equipment.
Paper continues to dominate today’s packaging mix, while planned changes over the next 12 months show a cautious approach: about half of respondents expect no changes, but among those adjusting materials, paper and bio-based/compostable options lead anticipated additions, alongside modest shifts across plastics, metal, and glass.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #10: Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
Tide’s polypropylene caps undergo LaserSharp marking on two sides. On the left, we see an inverted bottle where Tide’s blue detergent is completely filling the dosing cap. Fill-level guidelines are visible both when detergent is in the cap as pictured, and when the cap is empty. On the upper right, we see the OXI logo on the other side of the cap. This branding/logo was also marked on the cap in the LaserSharp process.
Coding & Marking
Top 15 of 2025, #11: P&G’s Tide Laser Marks Cap for Better Dosing Clarity, Recyclability
Assuming the format is the same as or very similar to previous commercial rollouts, it's functionally bag-in-box. In this case, the “box” portion begins as a die-cut and geometrically creased blank of printed paperboard.
Recycling
Top 15 of 2025, #12: Target Launches Paper Bottle in 1200 Stores with Own-Brand Wine
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Sponsor Content
Side-entry Liquid Mixer Improves Solids Suspension in Large Tanks
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film
Stretch Film
Cortec’s EcoSonic VpCI-125 HP Permanent ESD Stretch Film combines permanent static dissipation and vapor-phase corrosion protection to safeguard sensitive electronics and metal components during storage and transport.
OCC Recycling Solution
Easy-Access Reject Device for Gravity Inspection
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Resource Guide 2026
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2025
Nov/Dec 2025
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Prs25 Recap
Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: A Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
View More »