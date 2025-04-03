Global Snack Bar Paper Pack Trend Makes U.S. Landfall with Riverside

Riverside Natural Foods, a certified organic snack producer, announced today that it is launching its MadeGood Trail Mix bars in AmFiber paper-based packaging from Amcor. Yet another data point in a global trend, the move, they say, is a category first.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 3, 2025
Compared to traditional bar wrap, the package reduces the amount of virgin plastic by 77% and has been certified by Western Michigan University to meet repulpability standards necessary for the recycling process.
Compared to traditional bar wrap, the package reduces the amount of virgin plastic by 77% and has been certified by Western Michigan University to meet repulpability standards necessary for the recycling process.

The global paperization trend in confectionery and snack bars is now planting a flag in the U.S. Riverside Natural Foods and Amcor say that this exclusive launch during Earth Month is a category-first solution that delivers curbside recyclability in the paper stream without compromise on package performance.

“At Riverside Natural Foods, we are continuously letting our curiosity guide us and ask ourselves – how can we take the next best step forward toward a more sustainable future? For us, this was innovating a category-first paper package for our consumers to enjoy while minimizing the impact on the planet. We are so proud to achieve this with our partners at Amcor,” says Salma Fotovat, co-founder and sourcing, procurement, and impact director at Riverside.

The new recyclable wrapper uses Amcor’s AmFiber, a paper-based lamination made with FSC-certified (C206475) fiber. Compared to traditional bar wrap, the package reduces the amount of virgin plastic by 77% and has been certified by Western Michigan University to meet repulpability standards necessary for the recycling process. 

Compared to traditional bar wrap, the package reduces the amount of virgin plastic by 77% and has been certified by Western Michigan University to meet repulpability standards necessary for the recycling process.
