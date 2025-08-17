Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Evian Introduces a Refillable Water Bottle, L'Occitane's Reusable Packaging System, and ReBloom Care Offers Toothpaste Tube Alternative

See a few examples of refillable packaging from Evian, L'Occitane en Provence, and ReBloom Care from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Aug 17, 2025
The bottle, made from 100% recycled plastic, will be available for purchase at an accessible price point, allowing users to refill either their own containers or the new evian bottle at various stations.
These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. 

Evian's refillable mineral water bottle introduced at Wimbledon to support circular packaging goals 

Evian, part of France-based Danone, is expanding its circular packaging initiative by introducing a refillable mineral water bottle at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. This marks a shift from its traditional 750ml bottle to a design that is recycled, recyclable, and specifically intended for refilling. The initiative aims to encourage over 500,000 spectators to engage in refill and reuse practices during the event. The bottle, made from 100% recycled plastic, will be available for purchase at an accessible price point, allowing users to refill either their own containers or the evian bottle at various stations. This builds on previous refill pilots conducted in 2023 and 2024, and reflects learnings from consumer behavior during those trials. The program forms part of Danone’s broader carbon reduction strategy, targeting a 35% emissions cut by 2030 and promoting materials with lower environmental impact. Evian has already transitioned to using 100% recycled plastic across its bottle portfolio. Additionally, Danone is advocating for nationwide implementation of Deposit Return Schemes and Extended Producer Responsibility measures in the UK to boost recycling rates. 

The bottles, known as Forever Bottles, are made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium and come in 250 ml and 500 ml sizesThe bottles, known as Forever Bottles, are made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium and come in 250 ml and 500 ml sizesThePackHub

Fill out the form below to request more information about Evian Introduces a Refillable Water Bottle, L'Occitane's Reusable Packaging System, and ReBloom Care Offers Toothpaste Tube Alternative
