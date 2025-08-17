The bottle, made from 100% recycled plastic, will be available for purchase at an accessible price point, allowing users to refill either their own containers or the new evian bottle at various stations.

Evian , part of France-based Danone , is expanding its circular packaging initiative by introducing a refillable mineral water bottle at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. This marks a shift from its traditional 750ml bottle to a design that is recycled, recyclable, and specifically intended for refilling. The initiative aims to encourage over 500,000 spectators to engage in refill and reuse practices during the event. The bottle, made from 100% recycled plastic, will be available for purchase at an accessible price point, allowing users to refill either their own containers or the evian bottle at various stations. This builds on previous refill pilots conducted in 2023 and 2024, and reflects learnings from consumer behavior during those trials. The program forms part of Danone’s broader carbon reduction strategy, targeting a 35% emissions cut by 2030 and promoting materials with lower environmental impact. Evian has already transitioned to using 100% recycled plastic across its bottle portfolio. Additionally, Danone is advocating for nationwide implementation of Deposit Return Schemes and Extended Producer Responsibility measures in the UK to boost recycling rates.

L'Occitane en Provence introduces reusable aluminum bottles and in-store refill system

L’Occitane en Provence has introduced a reusable packaging system consisting of refillable aluminium bottles and in-store dispensing stations for liquid personal care products. Available across Europe, Asia, Canada, and the USA, the system, called the Refill Fountain, is intended to help consumers reduce their plastic consumption by replacing single-use packaging with lightweight, durable and recyclable aluminum bottles. The bottles, known as Forever Bottles, are made from 100% recycled aluminum and come in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes. They are sold at the same price as the equivalent single-use products and are designed to be used repeatedly. At L’Occitane boutiques equipped with Refill Fountains, customers can refill their bottles with a choice of products including shower gels, shower oils, shampoos, conditioners, and liquid soap. The refill stations are calibrated to dispense the correct quantity hygienically, and each refill maintains traceability by referencing traceability by referencing the original batch number and ingredients list. Customers are instructed to clean and dry their bottles before returning to the store for a refill. This approach supports L’Occitane’s sustainability goals by reducing packaging waste while maintaining hygiene and product quality standards.

ThePackHub

ReBloom Care offers refillable glass bottle with pump as an alternative to toothpaste tubes

Dutch company ReBloom Care has introduced a refillable glass bottle with a pump dispenser as an alternative to conventional toothpaste tubes, combining natural ingredients with premium, reusable packaging. The product is positioned as an upgrade to the traditional bathroom experience, with the glass bottle intended to be more elegant than single-use plastic tubes, which the company claims are often not recyclable. The toothpaste itself is formulated with natural and effective ingredients, free from microplastics and titanium dioxide, which are sometimes present in standard toothpastes. The founder developed the concept after noticing the lack of attractive and sustainable toothpaste options and worked with dentists to create a formulation based on natural components. While the bottle is refillable, the refill comes in a plastic bag that reportedly lasts around four months for a single user, and consumers can subscribe for ongoing deliveries. ReBloom’s approach aims to reduce microplastic generation and provide a more sustainable and aesthetically appealing product, though it acknowledges that plastic has not been eliminated entirely due to the refill format.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.