Prestige Skincare Revamped with Refillable Systems, PCR

Nu Skin updates its ageLOC Tru Face line with refillable systems and PCR materials, eliminating 515,000 lb of packaging waste and cutting 1,636 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 6, 2025
The newly repackaged ageLOC Tru Face line from Nu Skin features sleek refillable systems and recycled materials designed to reduce waste and emissions without compromising the brand’s premium aesthetic.
Nu Skin

Nu Skin is proving that prestige skincare packaging can be both beautiful and better for the planet. With the relaunch of its ageLOC Tru Face line, the global beauty and wellness company has replaced heavy glass and single-use plastics with sleek refillable systems and has added post-consumer recycled content to some of its plastic packaging, all without compromising the premium look and feel consumers expect.

According to Hillary Tipton, director of product scale up and commercialization at Provo, Utah-based Nu Skin, the ageLOC Tru Face line was launched over 10 years ago, and much of the packaging hadn’t changed since then. “The original designs were bulky and outdated. We knew we could do better for both our customers and the environment,” she says. “We had an excellent opportunity to update the products while maintaining their premium look and feel, making them more sustainable and reducing COGs [cost of goods sold].”

 

  Read a collection of articles on reusable/refillable packaging from Packaging World magazine.

 

 

The packaging overhaul reflects a milestone in Nu Skin’s broader sustainability goals. In 2019, the company publicly committed to making all packaging sustainable by 2030 through one of the five R’s: Recycled, Recyclable, Reusable, Reduced, and Renewable. Tipton says they’re now ahead of schedule. “We’re on track to reach that goal this year,” she says. “We’ve been implementing changes steadily, using PCR, responsibly sourced paper, and bio-resins, and the Tru Face relaunch is a big part of that progress.”

Nu Skin estimates that the new packaging will save 515,000 pounds of plastic and glass and is expected to reduce emissions by 1,636 tons per year. The refillable packaging for the Peptide Retinol Complex alone will eliminate 572 tons of carbon emissions annually.

The refillable systems are designed for ease of use and longevity. Bottles include a durable PET outer shell, a 100% PCR polypropylene inner bottle, and a metal-free PP pump with overcap. Jars follow the same format. “The components are designed to be reused multiple times,” Tipton explains. “We recommend replacing the pump every six months for the best experience, but the outer shell is built to last.”

Several products stand out for their environmental performance. The ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra (TFEU) serum, which consists of dissolvable pearls, now comes in a reusable jar paired with a refill pouch that weighs just 3.4 g. According to NuSkin, the pouch is 31 times lighter than the original glass jar. Furthermore, it reduces packaging material by 96.8% and saves an estimated 11.8 tons of glass annually, with the beads fully dissolving in water to eliminate waste.

ageLOC Tru Face Future Serum uses a refill system that cuts packaging waste by 72% with each refill and reduces annual packaging waste by an estimated 53%. The inner bottle is made from 100% PCR, and Nu Skin estimates this change alone avoids 56 tons of carbon emissions per year.

The plastic packaging—for Tru Face Line Corrector and Tru Face Radiant Day—is now made from a medium-density PE blend with an EVOH barrier and 35% PCR and a PE tube with 24% PCR, respectively.

According to Tipton, meeting regulatory requirements across global markets was Nu Skin’s biggest challenge. “But we were committed to making these refill systems work everywhere, not just in select regions,” she says. “It’s the right thing to do.

 

  Read about another skincare product that’s using refillable/reusable packaging at, “Refillable Package for Skincare Driven by Consumer Preferences”

 

 

“We want to empower our customers to make more sustainable choices without giving up the experience they love. With Tru Face, they don’t have to choose between luxury and sustainability.”

Nu skin launched its ageLOC Tru Face Peptide Retinol Complex in the refill packaging in 2024; the rest of the new SKUs are scheduled to launch early next year. The products can be purchased through several channels, including Nu Skin’s website, independent distributors, or from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, and more recently, through TikTok shop.  PW

