Taco Bell Repurposes Branded Paper Bags, DS Smith Patents a Reusable Envelope, and Conservas Campo Belo Introduces Two-layer Labels for Reuse

See a few examples of packaging designed for reuse from Taco Bell, DS Smith, and Conservas Campo Belo from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jul 21, 2025
The concept taps into the growing resale trend, where sellers often rely on improvised materials like cereal boxes and bin liners to dispatch goods.
ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in reusable packaging, contributing to waste reduction and circular economy practices. We are seeing more larger scale initiatives moving away from the pilot heavy recent era.

Taco Bell Bags Reused for Circular Fashion Shipping 

Taco Bell has introduced a novel use for its branded paper bags by repurposing them as packaging solutions for sellers in the circular fashion market. In collaboration with creative agency The Or, the initiative included a one-day in-store activation at Taco Bell’s Baker Street location, where visitors were invited to use the chain’s paper bags and other provided materials to package second-hand clothing items for postage. The concept taps into the growing resale trend, where sellers often rely on improvised materials like cereal boxes and bin liners to dispatch goods. The activation supports the idea of multipurpose packaging by giving a secondary use to the brand’s existing takeaway bags, promoting reuse while subtly encouraging brand visibility in the resale market. Customers participating in the initiative were also given a complimentary taco, reinforcing brand engagement. Taco Bell extended the concept to digital customers by offering its paper bags via Click & Collect, provided that at least one additional item was ordered. This campaign, supported by influencer-led content on TikTok, positions the brand’s packaging as a practical and accessible tool for fashion resellers. 

