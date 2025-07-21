Taco Bell has introduced a novel use for its branded paper bags by repurposing them as packaging solutions for sellers in the circular fashion market. In collaboration with creative agency The Or, the initiative included a one-day in-store activation at Taco Bell’s Baker Street location, where visitors were invited to use the chain’s paper bags and other provided materials to package second-hand clothing items for postage. The concept taps into the growing resale trend, where sellers often rely on improvised materials like cereal boxes and bin liners to dispatch goods. The activation supports the idea of multipurpose packaging by giving a secondary use to the brand’s existing takeaway bags, promoting reuse while subtly encouraging brand visibility in the resale market. Customers participating in the initiative were also given a complimentary taco, reinforcing brand engagement. Taco Bell extended the concept to digital customers by offering its paper bags via Click & Collect, provided that at least one additional item was ordered. This campaign, supported by influencer-led content on TikTok, positions the brand’s packaging as a practical and accessible tool for fashion resellers.

DS Smith's Reusable Corrugated Cardboard Envelope Features Single-use Locking System

DS Smith, the UK-based corrugated packaging specialist now part of International Paper, has developed and patented a reusable envelope designed for e-commerce applications. Created in collaboration with French reuse business Hipli and Raja, the European packaging distributor, the innovation was unveiled during a focused event on e-commerce challenges, including the reduction of single-use plastics, reuse systems, and last-mile delivery efficiency. The envelope is made from corrugated cardboard and incorporates a single-use locking mechanism. This feature enables secure closure during transit while ensuring the envelope can be reused after opening, addressing both security and circularity. The envelope is offered in multiple sizes, accommodating a range of products typically shipped via e-commerce. A distinctive black color is used intentionally to indicate that the envelope is designed for reuse rather than disposal, helping to prevent it from being mistakenly sorted into household recycling bins. The development reflects a broader trend in packaging design that prioritize es reusability and lifecycle extension over traditional single-use models. The design aligns with sustainability goals by supporting packaging return schemes and reducing dependency on virgin material. DS Smith’s collaboration with Hipli and Raja underscores the importance of partnership in driving packaging innovation and adapting infrastructure to support reuse in logistics networks. The patenting of this solution follows a year of R&D centred around optimizing functional value and sustainability in a demanding logistics context.

ThePackHub

Conservas Campo Belo Introduces Reusable Labelling System that Encourages Reuse

Brazilian preserved food producer Conservas Campo Belo has introduced a two-layer self-adhesive label on its 420-gram glass jars of olives, designed to facilitate post-consumption reuse. The top label layer contains legal and branding information and can be easily peeled off, revealing a reusable black surface beneath that resembles a chalkboard. Consumers can write on this area with chalk or a chalk pen, enabling them to label the jar repeatedly with contents or expiry dates. This packaging modification responds to frequent consumer feedback about the difficulty of removing previous adhesive labels, which left residue and made jars less suitable for reuse. The innovation is part of Campo Belo’s broader sustainability efforts and reflects common consumer habits in Brazil, where repurposing jars for food storage or household items is widespread. The solution was developed in collaboration with local printer Ativa Flex, requiring equipment capable of producing the dual-layer label and a joint development effort to bring the concept to market over a year. The initial application focuses on best-selling SKUs, pitted and sliced olives, packaged in larger jars that are more suitable for multiple reuse scenarios. The packaging innovation has been positively received by consumers and retailers, and it earned a silver award at the 2025 Brazilian Award for Excellence in Self-Adhesive Labels. Campo Belo is considering extending the label concept to other products in its range.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

