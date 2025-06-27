Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Borro's QR-based Cup Return System, TOAST Introduces Reusable Mailer Bags, and Partner Solutions Develops Vending Machine with Reusable Packaging

See a few examples of reusable packaging from Borro, TOAST, and Partner Solutions from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jun 27, 2025
The system has the potential to lower transaction costs and reduce fraud or theft associated with deposit systems.
ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in refillable and reusable packaging, with the potential to contribute to waste reduction. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Borro's QR-based Return System Aims to Streamline Cup Reuse at Events 

Borro has introduced a reusable beverage cup return system designed to be as seamless as single-use alternatives by eliminating the need for mobile apps and complex technologies. The Borro1 system relies on a QR code affixed to each cup, which is scanned at the point of sale to link the cup to the consumer’s payment card. Upon returning the cup to a self-service collection point, the code is automatically read, triggering an immediate refund of the deposit to the consumer’s chosen payment method. This streamlined, app-free process is intended to simplify logistics for event venues, reduce staffing burdens, and enhance user experience by avoiding delays typically associated with reuse schemes. The system is promoted as being more affordable and operationally efficient compared to existing reuse models, with potential to lower transaction costs and reduce fraud or theft associated with deposit systems. While Borro itself does not manufacture packaging, the system is compatible with a wide range of suppliers and integrates into existing closed-loop systems. Early trials at sports venues such as football clubs RSC Anderlecht and FC Utrecht have led to broader rollout plans across Europe. Borro’s approach reflects a growing effort to make reusable packaging viable at scale, particularly in high-turnover, high-waste settings like live events and hospitality, by removing technological and operational barriers that have traditionally hindered adoption. 

