Borro's QR-based Cup Return System, TOAST Introduces Reusable Mailer Bags, and Partner Solutions Develops Vending Machine with Reusable Packaging

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in refillable and reusable packaging, with the potential to contribute to waste reduction. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits.
Borro's QR-based Return System Aims to Streamline Cup Reuse at Events
Borro has introduced a reusable beverage cup return system designed to be as seamless as single-use alternatives by eliminating the need for mobile apps and complex technologies. The Borro1 system relies on a QR code affixed to each cup, which is scanned at the point of sale to link the cup to the consumer’s payment card. Upon returning the cup to a self-service collection point, the code is automatically read, triggering an immediate refund of the deposit to the consumer’s chosen payment method. This streamlined, app-free process is intended to simplify logistics for event venues, reduce staffing burdens, and enhance user experience by avoiding delays typically associated with reuse schemes. The system is promoted as being more affordable and operationally efficient compared to existing reuse models, with potential to lower transaction costs and reduce fraud or theft associated with deposit systems. While Borro itself does not manufacture packaging, the system is compatible with a wide range of suppliers and integrates into existing closed-loop systems. Early trials at sports venues such as football clubs RSC Anderlecht and FC Utrecht have led to broader rollout plans across Europe. Borro’s approach reflects a growing effort to make reusable packaging viable at scale, particularly in high-turnover, high-waste settings like live events and hospitality, by removing technological and operational barriers that have traditionally hindered adoption.
TOAST Trials Reusable Mailer Bags to Cut E-commerce Packaging Waste
TOAST, a UK-based clothing company, has partnered with start-up Kvatt to pilot a reusable packaging solution aimed at reducing single-use packaging waste in e-commerce. Under the initiative, TOAST customers receive their orders in a durable, returnable mailer bag named "Charlie." After receiving their items, customers are instructed to attach a prepaid label and return the empty mailer via any UK post box. Once returned, the bags are sorted, cleaned, and prepared for reuse, with each mailer designed to be reused up to 10 times. When a bag reaches the end of its usable life, it is sent to a third-party partner to be repurposed into road cones. Kvatt plans to introduce a tracking feature allowing customers to scan a code and monitor the mailer’s journey, including its number of reuses and locations visited. A small charge is incorporated into the service to cover return logistics and refurbishing processes. Initial figures suggest a 70% return rate among participating customers. Currently, the pilot is limited to TOAST orders containing two or fewer items, but there are plans to expand the service based on the results.
Partner Solution Introduces Vending Machine Offers Fresh Dairy in Reusable Packaging Format
Partner Solutions, a company based in Le Havre, France, has developed the Eco Délices vending machine, a refrigerated unit designed to dispense fresh, local products such as yogurt, compote, dessert cream, and juice without plastic packaging. Targeted at collective food service environments, including schools, workplaces, hotels, hospitals, bulk shops, and fast-food outlets, the machine enables users to collect products in reusable containers, reducing waste. The system has been commercialized since September 2024 following a year of trials and has already been installed in around 30 locations across France, including several school canteens. Local suppliers support the initiative by delivering products in reusable 10-liter buckets that can be collected, sterilized, and refilled, creating a circular packaging model. The machines are available for purchase or rental at prices ranging from €3,000 to €7,000, (about $3524 to $8224), depending on the model. By combining sustainability, convenience, and the promotion of local goods, the Eco Délices solution offers an alternative to single-use plastic in the food sector.
