L'Oréal Expands Refill Beauty Packaging, Liquid Death Introduces Limited 5-Liter Keg, and UpCircle Launches Refillable Deoderant

See a few examples of packaging designed to be refilled from L'Oréal, Liquid Death, and UpCircle from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jun 3, 2025
When refilled, the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard.
When refilled, the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance,  saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in refillable and reusable packaging, with the potential to contribute to waste reduction. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

L'Oréal's Refillable Beauty Packaging Expands Across Fragrance, Skincare, and Haircare 

L’Oréal, the France-based beauty company, is accelerating the development and deployment of refillable packaging solutions across its brand portfolio as part of its longstanding commitment to reducing environmental impact. Its sustainable packaging strategy is structured around three key principles: reducing packaging intensity, replacing impactful materials with lower-footprint alternatives, and designing for recyclability. Refills are central to this approach, with notable examples including the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, which saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard when refilled, and the Mugler Fountain, which enables in-store refilling of fragrance bottles. In 2023, L’Oréal launched a multi-brand refill fountain pilot at Sephora, offering bestselling fragrances such as Lancôme La Vie Est Belle and YSL Libre for refill at point of sale, with expansion planned across Europe and North America. Beyond fragrances, refill solutions now extend to haircare, skincare, hygiene, and makeup, such as Elvive shampoo refill pouches that cut plastic use by 60%, and refillable Lancôme Génifique Serum bottles that achieve a 74% weight reduction when refilled. To support adoption, L’Oréal is investing in media campaigns, brand storytelling, and training beauty advisors to engage consumers in the environmental and experiential benefits of refilling, aiming to normalize refills as a desirable and sustainable beauty practice. 

Companies in this article
L'Oreal
Fill out the form below to request more information about L'Oréal Expands Refill Beauty Packaging, Liquid Death Introduces Limited 5-Liter Keg, and UpCircle Launches Refillable Deoderant
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use.
Reusable/Returnable
Stasher's Silicone Stretch Lids, Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Transport Crates, and Activist Skincare Utilizes Pouch Refills
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Reusable/Returnable
SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store
Olga Kachook of SPC (l.) and Crystal Dreisbach of Upstream
Reusable/Returnable
Scaling Reusable Packaging Through Policy and Collaboration
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View More »
Top Stories
Professor Edward Kosior, President, Nextek and Nextloopp
Recycling
Nextloopp: Solving America's Polypropylene Recycling Puzzle
In this exclusive interview, Professor Edward Kosior shares how Nextloopp is building a collaborative, science-driven model to bring food-grade recycled polypropylene to scale in the U.S. and beyond.
Wapnö’s closed-loop dairy system is now complemented by a low-waste, energy-efficient coding solution that supports its broader sustainability goals.
Coding & Marking
Swedish Dairy Optimizes Marking to Match Its Green Mission
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 1 22 26 Pm
PMMI News
As Tariffs Upend Capital Plans, CPGs Exercise Caution, Strategy, & Contract Clarity
Thumbnail
Workforce
Why Most CPGs are Struggling to Hire Packaging Line Operators
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
Discover which palletizing technology—robotic, conventional, or hybrid—will maximize your packaging line efficiency while minimizing long-term costs in this comprehensive analysis.
Read More
Is your palletizing solution leaving money on the floor?
Products
1 Rotary Ball Splines Hires
Rotary Ball Spline
NB's Rotary Ball Spline is designed for linear and rotational motion, providing sub-millimeter accuracy and high load capacity, ideal for SCARA robots and automatic tool changers.
Still Setting the Standard: Lantech Unveils Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO 2025
Signode to Feature New Innovations and Complete Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Innovations Report
820 Pmg Prepared Food
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods Innovations Report
819 Pmg Baking
Bakery/Snack
Baking and Snack Innovations Report
818 Pmg Fruits
Fruits/Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Innovations Report
View More »