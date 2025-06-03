When refilled, the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard. Image provided by ThePackHub

These innovations demonstrate significant progress in refillable and reusable packaging, with the potential to contribute to waste reduction. They highlight the growing trend of businesses aligning sustainability with consumer convenience, with promising adoption rates and environmental benefits. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. L'Oréal's Refillable Beauty Packaging Expands Across Fragrance, Skincare, and Haircare L’Oréal, the France-based beauty company, is accelerating the development and deployment of refillable packaging solutions across its brand portfolio as part of its longstanding commitment to reducing environmental impact. Its sustainable packaging strategy is structured around three key principles: reducing packaging intensity, replacing impactful materials with lower-footprint alternatives, and designing for recyclability. Refills are central to this approach, with notable examples including the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, which saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard when refilled, and the Mugler Fountain, which enables in-store refilling of fragrance bottles. In 2023, L’Oréal launched a multi-brand refill fountain pilot at Sephora, offering bestselling fragrances such as Lancôme La Vie Est Belle and YSL Libre for refill at point of sale, with expansion planned across Europe and North America. Beyond fragrances, refill solutions now extend to haircare, skincare, hygiene, and makeup, such as Elvive shampoo refill pouches that cut plastic use by 60%, and refillable Lancôme Génifique Serum bottles that achieve a 74% weight reduction when refilled. To support adoption, L’Oréal is investing in media campaigns, brand storytelling, and training beauty advisors to engage consumers in the environmental and experiential benefits of refilling, aiming to normalize refills as a desirable and sustainable beauty practice.

Image provided by ThePackHub. Liquid Death Introduces Limited 5-liter Keg Format for Hydration Liquid Death, a US-based packaged water company known for its canned products and maverick brand positioning, is launching a limited edition 5-liter keg format as an alternative to its standard aluminum cans. The introduction forms part of a promotional campaign branded “Kegs for Pregs”, highlighting hydration needs during pregnancy. However, the format itself is intended more broadly for group or high-volume consumption. The kegs have been developed in partnership with Berlin Packaging, which supplied the 5-litre container format used in the launch. This development marks a shift from the company’s established single-serve offering, presenting a reusable bulk packaging option that could reduce reliance on smaller-format containers and potentially lower overall packaging material use per liter of water. While not positioned explicitly as a sustainable solution, the shift to larger volumes per unit may align with broader industry efforts to decrease packaging waste. The keg design is metallic and pressurized, similar to small-scale beer kegs, and is likely aimed at increasing the brand’s novelty appeal and expanding into different use occasions, such as gatherings or personal use in homes. The packaging also offers potential differentiation on shelf and through direct-to-consumer sales channels. Image provided by ThePackHub. UpCircle Introduces Refillable Deodorant with Biodegradable Refill System UK-based personal care brand UpCircle has introduced a refillable deodorant designed with a focus on both skin sensitivity and sustainable packaging. The product is offered in a 41g format and is available in a durable aluminum dispenser, which is paired with biodegradable cardboard refill cartridges. The formulation features macadamia oil for hydration and upcycled prickly pear for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for all skin types, particularly sensitive skin. Fragranced with bergamot and lime, the deodorant provides up to 24 hours of odour protection through a corn starch-based, baking soda-free formulation. This non-sticky formula is designed to glide smoothly and avoid piling, aiming to offer a comfortable user experience throughout the day. UpCircle’s approach underlines a broader commitment to reducing single-use plastic in personal care routines, by enabling customers to continue using the dispenser while only replacing the refill. Priced between £5.99 and £19.99, the product targets consumers seeking lower-waste alternatives to conventional Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.