Absolut Vodka Adds Glow Effect for Festival-Themed Bottles

Absolut, part of the Absolut Group based in Stockholm, Sweden, has collaborated with Tomorrowland, a large-scale annual electronic music festival, for a unique bottle design, the vodka company announced.
Absolut says it worked with Tomorrowland’s main stage design team to develop the 2025 fantasy theme “Orbyz”, which features a glow effect for its bottle exteriors. An exclusive, collaborative design reveal and the first-time partnership with a music festival make for a distinct release.
“This is the first ever limited-edition collection created with Tomorrowland, or any other music partnership for that matter for Absolut. What’s more, for the first time, we’ve worked directly with Tomorrowland’s iconic mainstage design team to co-create three bold bottle designs. And lastly, while Tomorrowland normally keeps its mainstage design under wraps until the festival opens, we had the great honour of becoming the first brand ever to interpret and reveal the annual theme on a commercial product before the festival, making this moment very meaningful to us,” says Deb Dasgupta, Global VP Marketing, Absolut Vodka.
Each collection’s bottle contains a 360-deg screen-printed design along with frost glow and metallic inks.
"Our lead supplier is able to provide both effects, so we had an opportunity to work with an experienced team who knows our brand very well, enabling us to achieve the best results,” Dasgupta says.
Moreover, the company says the frost glow effect comes from a color property that gets further brought out under specific lighting conditions.
“The effect is in the color. It is the same effect that you have on printed emergency exit signs. They are charged when exposed to light, most effectively under UV-light, and then they glow for a limited amount of time in darkness. Under a blacklight they will glow constantly,” Dasgupta explains.
The teams put the design view, glow, and ink enhancements in place to further bring out the “Orbyz” fantasy theme, a new experience for consumers.
“This is the first time Tomorrowland’s global theme has been used on a partnership bottle, signifying the continued strength of our partnership,” adds Debby Wilmsen, spokesperson for Tomorrowland. “A true collaboration between the creative masterminds at Absolut and Tomorrowland, we’re excited to be launching three limited-edition bottles this year, inviting consumers around the world to step into the Tomorrowland universe and discover the untold stories of unity and creativity through the intricate, showstopping designs.”