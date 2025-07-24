Absolut Vodka Adds Glow Effect for Festival-Themed Bottles

Absolut says it worked with Tomorrowland's main stage design team to develop a new theme. Absolut

Absolut, part of the Absolut Group based in Stockholm, Sweden, has collaborated with Tomorrowland, a large-scale annual electronic music festival, for a unique bottle design, the vodka company announced. Absolut says it worked with Tomorrowland’s main stage design team to develop the 2025 fantasy theme “Orbyz”, which features a glow effect for its bottle exteriors. An exclusive, collaborative design reveal and the first-time partnership with a music festival make for a distinct release. “This is the first ever limited-edition collection created with Tomorrowland, or any other music partnership for that matter for Absolut. What’s more, for the first time, we’ve worked directly with Tomorrowland’s iconic mainstage design team to co-create three bold bottle designs. And lastly, while Tomorrowland normally keeps its mainstage design under wraps until the festival opens, we had the great honour of becoming the first brand ever to interpret and reveal the annual theme on a commercial product before the festival, making this moment very meaningful to us,” says Deb Dasgupta, Global VP Marketing, Absolut Vodka.