Aldi Adopts ‘World’s First’ Aluminum-free Full Barrier Aseptic Cartons

Aldi adopts SIG’s Terra Alu-free carton packs for its Rio d’oro juice line, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 29% with the world’s first aluminum-free full-barrier aseptic carton made from over 80% paper.

Matt Reynolds
Jul 24, 2025
Aldi’s Rio d’oro grape juice debuts in SIG’s aluminum-free Terra packaging—made of over 80% paper—to help cut carbon and boost recyclability, while maintaining full barrier protection.
SIG

In parts of Germany, retailer Aldi will offer grape juice under its own brand Rio d'oro in SIG’s new 1-L aseptic carton packs made of SIG Terra Alu-free, a full barrier packaging material. By choosing this packaging format, Aldi and SIG say that it will reduce the carbon footprint of conventional multi-serve cartons by 29%. The products are produced and filled at the Italian beverage and food producer Quargentan, using the contract manufacturer and packager’s existing SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine.

Terra Alu-free full barrier packaging material is made from more than 80% paper and replaces the aluminum layer with an ultra-thin polymer coating that protects products against oxygen, light, moisture, and aroma loss, the company says. According to SIG, the new carton format cuts the number of raw materials from three to two and can lower the carbon footprint of multi-serve aseptic cartons by up to 61% when combined with forest-based polymers—without compromising full barrier function, shelf life or filling line performance.

