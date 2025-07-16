Where to Focus Packaging Decarbonization Efforts

As the importance of climate goals grows, companies are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprints and limit greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing packaging emissions can help reduce Scope 3 impacts and help companies on their journey to net zero emissions. Packaging decarbonization is the process of reducing greenhouse gas emissions generated at every stage of the package life cycle. The focus areas where packaging can make impactful changes are material reduction, material selection, transportation, and end-of-life.

Let’s examine each of these areas in a bit more detail.

Material reduction

Reducing material is the most straightforward method for reducing packaging emissions, either through using lighter weight materials or reducing the material area. Lightweighting to thinner materials is the least noticeable consumer change but requires extensive testing to make sure performance still meets requirements. While this does not result in dramatic weight changes when multiplied across high volumes, these changes result in significant reductions and cost savings.

Material suppliers are constantly improving their offerings with new high-performance material options with lower weights. Structural design changes to remove material can be minor changes or dramatic redesigns. This can be done through sizing changes, removing materials, or completely changing the packaging style. If the product can be packaged more efficiently or equipment has changed, you may be able to change your packaging designs from when they were first created. Look at options to make slight size reductions, remove flaps, remove an insert or window, change the closure method, or change to display ready packaging.