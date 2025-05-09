At the heart of London Drugs’ new concept store in Burnaby, B.C., is a forward-looking sustainability initiative from SC Johnson that invites customers to refill their hand and dish soap containers. The refill station, which dispenses Method and Mrs. Meyer’s products into reusable pouches, is a key feature of the retailer’s bold new approach to waste reduction and experiential retail.

Tucked into the new 20,000-sq-ft flagship at The Amazing Brentwood, the refill station is part of a partnership between London Drugs and SC Johnson aimed at curbing single-use plastic in retail. The refill format can reduce plastic use by up to 93%.

“The environmental benefits of refilling and reusing containers in terms of both carbon and plastic reduction are unparalleled,” says Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’ve worked closely with our partners at London Drugs to make the Method and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day refill machines as convenient as possible for people, which is key to the success of refill/reuse systems. We think it is incumbent on all of us to innovate refill/reuse opportunities and push for regulatory measures to help with adoption of these systems.”

Image courtesy of London Drugs.



The store itself is London Drugs’ first to be designed from the ground up around four human-centered design principles: assistance, personalization, community, and discovery. Created in collaboration with Montreal-based firm Rümker, the concept blends intuitive store navigation with sustainability and wellness. Shoppers will find a thoughtfully designed recycling station, a redesigned pharmacy area, and a reimagined beauty department focused on skin health and cleaner product choices.

The refill station stands out as a central feature of the store’s sustainability efforts. With curbside plastic recycling systems under increasing pressure, refill solutions like this one offer a direct, accessible path toward reducing household waste.

“At London Drugs, we are inspired to create the best possible experience for our customers, driven by our desire to anticipate their needs before they discover the existence of those needs,” says Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ president and COO. “Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility as a retailer to move with the evolving needs of our customers and adapt to provide a retail environment rooted in sustainability and wellness.” PW