SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store

A new concept store from Canada’s London Drugs features a hand and dish soap refill station from SC Johnson that advances the retailer’s commitment to reducing plastic waste through reuse.

May 9, 2025
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Image courtesy of London Drugs.

At the heart of London Drugs’ new concept store in Burnaby, B.C., is a forward-looking sustainability initiative from SC Johnson that invites customers to refill their hand and dish soap containers. The refill station, which dispenses Method and Mrs. Meyer’s products into reusable pouches, is a key feature of the retailer’s bold new approach to waste reduction and experiential retail.

   Read this related article from the SPC Impact 2025 conference, "Scaling Reusable Packaging Through Policy and Collaboration"

Tucked into the new 20,000-sq-ft flagship at The Amazing Brentwood, the refill station is part of a partnership between London Drugs and SC Johnson aimed at curbing single-use plastic in retail. The refill format can reduce plastic use by up to 93%.

“The environmental benefits of refilling and reusing containers in terms of both carbon and plastic reduction are unparalleled,” says Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’ve worked closely with our partners at London Drugs to make the Method and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day refill machines as convenient as possible for people, which is key to the success of refill/reuse systems. We think it is incumbent on all of us to innovate refill/reuse opportunities and push for regulatory measures to help with adoption of these systems.”

The beauty department in London Drugs new concept store has an emphasis on dermatology and sustainable choices.The beauty department in London Drugs new concept store has an emphasis on dermatology and sustainable choices.Image courtesy of London Drugs.

The store itself is London Drugs’ first to be designed from the ground up around four human-centered design principles: assistance, personalization, community, and discovery. Created in collaboration with Montreal-based firm Rümker, the concept blends intuitive store navigation with sustainability and wellness. Shoppers will find a thoughtfully designed recycling station, a redesigned pharmacy area, and a reimagined beauty department focused on skin health and cleaner product choices.

The refill station stands out as a central feature of the store’s sustainability efforts. With curbside plastic recycling systems under increasing pressure, refill solutions like this one offer a direct, accessible path toward reducing household waste.

“At London Drugs, we are inspired to create the best possible experience for our customers, driven by our desire to anticipate their needs before they discover the existence of those needs,” says Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ president and COO. “Through this project, we are showcasing our flexibility as a retailer to move with the evolving needs of our customers and adapt to provide a retail environment rooted in sustainability and wellness.”  PW

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Olga Kachook of SPC (l.) and Crystal Dreisbach of Upstream
Reusable/Returnable
Scaling Reusable Packaging Through Policy and Collaboration
Berry’s CleanStream PCR PP technology enables the production of these packs with up to 100% recycled content.
Reusable/Returnable
Berry Global, Yoyo Grocery, and Citeo partnered with Le Forgone Utilize Reusable and Refillable Packaging
Ball
Reusable/Returnable
Meadow and Ball Receive Certificate for Excellence in “Concept of the Year” Category at ADF Awards
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Bagging & Pouching
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
A refill station enables London Drugs customers to replenish their SC Johnson Mothod and Mrs. Meyer’s products in reusable pouches.
Reusable/Returnable
SC Johnson Brings Refill Station to new New Sustainability-Focused Store
A new concept store from Canada’s London Drugs features a hand and dish soap refill station from SC Johnson that advances the retailer’s commitment to reducing plastic waste through reuse.
Scott’s new O.M. Scott & Sons natural lawn care line is packaged in an open-mouth kraft SOS (self-opening sack) made from more than 90% FSC-certified paper with a thin OPP layer for barrier. Image courtesy of ScottsMiracle-Gro.
Bagging & Pouching
Scotts Grows Greener with Paper Sack
The 80% paper packette features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. Image courtesy of Arcade Beauty.
Bagging & Pouching
New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper
Orka energy drinks are filled in a PET bottle with aluminum closures seamed on, and what appears to be a lightly printed, otherwise transparent pressure-sensitive PE label.
Package Design
The Clear Can Conundrum
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Exclusive access: Packaging World editor-curated reports revealing PACK EXPO's most groundbreaking technologies across food, healthcare, and machinery sectors. Each report features truly innovative solutions selected from hundreds of exhibitors by our expert team. Transform your operations with just one click.
Access Now
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Products
Piab Pi Cobot Abb Gofa
Plug & Play Cobot End-of-Arm Tool
Piab introduces fully ABB GoFa-adapted plug-in versions of its piCOBOT and piCOBOT L, providing true Plug & Play advanced vacuum automation for a wider range of users.
Compact Tray Sealer
Robotic Gripper Software
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
815 Pmg Digital
Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Innovations Report
814 Pmg Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Innovations Report
Pw End Of The Line Ebook Hero Shot Full
Robotics
Optimize your packaging line with the right palletizing technology
1128 Pw Flexible Packaging
Flexibles
Your Guide to Running New Materials on Older Equipment
View More »